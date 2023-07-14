Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 21:51

Man allegedly pointed imitation firearm at security staff member at city centre bar

The charge states that on October 19, 2022, at Phoenix Street, Cork, he had in his possession a realistic imitation firearm contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.
A realistic imitation handgun was allegedly pointed by a 48-year-old man at a member of security staff at the Crane Lane premises in Cork city. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A REALISTIC imitation handgun was allegedly pointed by a 48-year-old man at a member of security staff at the Crane Lane premises in Cork city.

That was the allegation described by Sergeant John Kelleher at Cork District Court.

Eugene O’Neill, of 25, Avenue De Rennes, Mahon, Cork, has been charged in relation to the alleged incident and appeared before the court.

The charge states that on October 19, 2022, at Phoenix Street, Cork, he had in his possession a realistic imitation firearm contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

Sergeant Kelleher said: “The defendant allegedly produced an imitation firearm on Phoenix Street, Cork, in a threatening manner and pointed it directly at a member of security staff at Crane Lane, having been ejected from the premises for abusing customers.

“It is alleged he was arrested on the South Mall moments later and was found in possession of an imitation firearm.”

The allegations were outlined so that Judge Olann Kelleher could decide on whether or not to accept jurisdiction.

The judge decided that the case could be dealt with at Cork District Court where the accused was represented by solicitor, Frank Buttimer.

The case was adjourned until September 26 with the accused remanded on bail.

