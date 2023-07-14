John Torode's Ireland TV show set to feature a host of Kinsale locations

JOHN Torode’s Ireland, a TV show which follows the Masterchef star John Torode on his journey around Ireland, will feature an episode this Friday in Kinsale.

The show follows John through several of Kinsale’s most prominent spots, including Fishy Fishy, Kokos, Rare Restaurant, Kinsale Mead and Sam’s Bar.

During his time at Rare Restaurant, John talked to Head Chef Meeran Manzoor, as well as General Manager Ciaran Fitzgerald. He also sampled one of their signature dishes, as he learned about the local produce of West Cork.

“It was such an honour and pleasure cooking for John. He has a genuine interest and curiosity about the locality. We were very proud to show him what we do in Rare,” said Head Chef Manzoor.

Rare Restaurant opened in 2020 and is situated at the Blue Haven Hotel in Kinsale, at the start of the Wild Atlantic Way. Rare Restaurant was awarded Best Cork Restaurant at the Cork Business of the Year awards in 2023.

The show will be aired on Friday 14 at 8:30pm on RTÉ 2.