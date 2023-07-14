Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

John Torode's Ireland TV show set to feature a host of Kinsale locations

The show will feature an episode in the Cork spot this Friday as John heads to several restaurants
John Torode's Ireland TV show set to feature a host of Kinsale locations

John Torode standing in front of the Cliffs of Moher.

Jack McKay

JOHN Torode’s Ireland, a TV show which follows the Masterchef star John Torode on his journey around Ireland, will feature an episode this Friday in Kinsale.

The show follows John through several of Kinsale’s most prominent spots, including Fishy Fishy, Kokos, Rare Restaurant, Kinsale Mead and Sam’s Bar.

During his time at Rare Restaurant, John talked to Head Chef Meeran Manzoor, as well as General Manager Ciaran Fitzgerald. He also sampled one of their signature dishes, as he learned about the local produce of West Cork.

“It was such an honour and pleasure cooking for John. He has a genuine interest and curiosity about the locality. We were very proud to show him what we do in Rare,” said Head Chef Manzoor.

Rare Restaurant opened in 2020 and is situated at the Blue Haven Hotel in Kinsale, at the start of the Wild Atlantic Way. Rare Restaurant was awarded Best Cork Restaurant at the Cork Business of the Year awards in 2023.

The show will be aired on Friday 14 at 8:30pm on RTÉ 2.

Read More

'Team Up for Tennis' initiative in Bishopstown gets major boost thanks to local credit union

More in this section

Public alerted to potential flooding as Met Éireann issues rainfall warning Public alerted to potential flooding as Met Éireann issues rainfall warning
Man admits carrying knife and attacking two staff members at Cork pub Man admits carrying knife and attacking two staff members at Cork pub
Noel Long Woman's 'naked and bruised' body found by forestry workers in Cork, court hears 
kinsale
Water stock

Burst water main impacting approximately 600 customers in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more