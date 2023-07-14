Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 09:15

Two Dubliners accused of having a stash of heroin at Kent railway station 

The case relates to the alleged seizure of drugs by Garda Martina Drew at the railway station on Lower Glanmire Road, Cork. 
The case against two Dubliners accused of having a stash of heroin at Kent railway station last year was put back until November to allow time for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Liam Heylin

35-year-old David Farrell of 14 Mark’s Alley, Dublin 8, and 40-year-old Alan Lynch of 2 Sommerville Drive, Crumlin, Dublin 12, are both charged with being in possession of Diamorphine (heroin) and having the drugs for the purpose of sale or supply.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher the case was adjourned until November 15 to allow time directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

