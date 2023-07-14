Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 09:15

Man accused of threatening Brown Thomas staff with neck of broken bottle 

Ian O’Sullivan of Cork Simon Community appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.
Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case on the application of Sergeant John Kelleher so that directions could be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Liam Heylin

A middle-aged man accused of threatening Brown Thomas staff with the neck of a broken bottle was remanded in custody until July 26.

Garda Dave Tobin previously objected to bail being granted to the accused man on charges of having a broken bottle, engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others.

“It is alleged that the accused was captured on CCTV taking two bottles of fragrances to a total value of €207 and that outside the premises he had the broken neck of a smashed bottle and he was acting in a threatening manner to security staff.

“It is alleged he was threatening, abusive to the security staff and that he returned multiple times to the store in an aggressive and intoxicated manner,” Garda Tobin said.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said on behalf of Ian O’Sullivan, “He will maintain he was never at Brown Thomas or in the area immediately outside it or had any altercation with staff of Brown Thomas on June 29.” The defendant denied the charges and said he was not in that store or in that area on June 29. “I had no interaction with staff,” he said.

Charge sheets refer to the threatening behaviour and bottle charge on June 29 and the theft from the store as July 3.

