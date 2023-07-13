Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 12:40

'Team Up for Tennis' initiative in Bishopstown gets major boost thanks to local credit union

The programme, which is the first of its kind in Ireland, provides tennis coaching for teenagers with Down Syndrome. 
'Team Up for Tennis' initiative in Bishopstown gets major boost thanks to local credit union

The 'Team Up For Tennis' programme which operates at Bishopstown Lawn Tennis Club (BLTC) in association with Down Syndrome Cork (DSC) has secured significant funding from Bishopstown Credit Union.

Amy Nolan

The innovative ‘Team Up for Tennis’ programme, which operates at Bishopstown Lawn Tennis Club (BLTC) in association with Down Syndrome Cork (DSC), has been given a major boost thanks to Bishopstown Credit Union. 

The programme, which is the first of its kind in Ireland, provides tennis coaching for teenagers with Down Syndrome. 

Sessions are held in BLTC on Saturday mornings.

Bishopstown Credit Union has agreed to sponsor new equipment for the programme which has allowed it to expand and grow. 

Team Up for Tennis (TUT) now has ambitions to expand to other tennis clubs around the country. 

The programme was initially created by Therese McNamee, who said they were thrilled to receive the generous equipment funding from Bishopstown Credit Union, adding that it was an honour to have them visit their recent Saturday morning session. 

"Thanks to this funding, we were able to acquire a diverse range of equipment that keeps our programme exciting and the children eagerly coming back each week. 

"One of the most beloved purchases is a giant multi-coloured parachute that the children raise in the air and run underneath, in addition to a portable music system on wheels, pre-loaded with the athletes' favourite hits by their much loved, Coach Conor," she said. 

Since its inception, TUT has not only flourished into an "exceptionally strong programme", but its core concept of pairing individuals with Down Syndrome with supportive family and friends has been gaining "substantial popularity", Ms McNamee said.

Her aspiration is for the 'Team Up' concept to extend not only throughout other tennis clubs but also to various other sports, providing children with a wide range of suitable activities to choose from.

A spokesperson from Bishopstown Credit Union said the organisation is "delighted to be involved with local community initiative". 

"We were very impressed by the equipment purchased through the Bishopstown Credit Union Community Development Fund and we had great fun at the launch, participating in all the activities," they added. 

Read More

Cork athletes play huge part in Irish success at Special Olympics World Games

More in this section

Potential disruption to water supplies in Cork amid strike action  Potential disruption to water supplies in Cork amid strike action 
gavel Cork man accused of having heroin for sale or supply remanded in custody
Law and justice concept Woman previously caught shoplifting ten times sentenced for stealing cosmetics worth €17
cork sport
Water disruptions likely to southside Cork areas early next week

Water disruptions likely to southside Cork areas early next week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe to

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more