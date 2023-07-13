'Team Up for Tennis' initiative in Bishopstown gets major boost thanks to local credit union

The innovative ‘Team Up for Tennis’ programme, which operates at Bishopstown Lawn Tennis Club (BLTC) in association with Down Syndrome Cork (DSC), has been given a major boost thanks to Bishopstown Credit Union.

The programme, which is the first of its kind in Ireland, provides tennis coaching for teenagers with Down Syndrome.

Sessions are held in BLTC on Saturday mornings.

Bishopstown Credit Union has agreed to sponsor new equipment for the programme which has allowed it to expand and grow.

Team Up for Tennis (TUT) now has ambitions to expand to other tennis clubs around the country.

The programme was initially created by Therese McNamee, who said they were thrilled to receive the generous equipment funding from Bishopstown Credit Union, adding that it was an honour to have them visit their recent Saturday morning session.

"Thanks to this funding, we were able to acquire a diverse range of equipment that keeps our programme exciting and the children eagerly coming back each week.

"One of the most beloved purchases is a giant multi-coloured parachute that the children raise in the air and run underneath, in addition to a portable music system on wheels, pre-loaded with the athletes' favourite hits by their much loved, Coach Conor," she said.

Since its inception, TUT has not only flourished into an "exceptionally strong programme", but its core concept of pairing individuals with Down Syndrome with supportive family and friends has been gaining "substantial popularity", Ms McNamee said.

Her aspiration is for the 'Team Up' concept to extend not only throughout other tennis clubs but also to various other sports, providing children with a wide range of suitable activities to choose from.

A spokesperson from Bishopstown Credit Union said the organisation is "delighted to be involved with local community initiative".

"We were very impressed by the equipment purchased through the Bishopstown Credit Union Community Development Fund and we had great fun at the launch, participating in all the activities," they added.