Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 13:37

Bookmakers slash odds on McGrath becoming next Fianna Fáil leader 

Speculation continues to mount over the next party leader while Micheál Martin has consistently stated that he plans to lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election.
Bookmakers slash odds on McGrath becoming next Fianna Fáil leader 

A spokesperson for BoyleSports said that punters are now ‘siding’ with Minister McGrath succeeding his fellow Cork TD with whom he shares the same Cork South Central constituency.

John Bohane

CORK TD Michael McGrath has been heavily backed by punters to take over from Micheál Martin as leader of Fianna Fáil according to BoyleSports, who now make the Minister for Finance the 7/4 favourite for the top job.

Speculation continues to mount over the next party leader and the current incumbent Mr Martin was said to be angry at party members who recently passed a motion calling for a deputy leader to be appointed.

The Tániaste has consistently stated that he plans to lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election.

The Tánaiste is however one of the figures being tipped as Ireland’s EU Commissioner in 2024 and with Fianna Fáil languishing 12 points behind Sinn Féin in a new Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll, money is now going down on candidates who may be biding their time on a leadership bid.

A spokesperson for BoyleSports said that punters are now ‘siding’ with Minister McGrath succeeding his fellow Cork TD with whom he shares the same Cork South Central constituency. 

“Fianna Fáil have some catching up to do if the opinion polls are anything to go by and of the potential big hitters jockeying for position, more and more punters are now siding with Michael McGrath.” 

The Tániaste has consistently stated that he plans to lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election.
The Tániaste has consistently stated that he plans to lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election.

Jim O’Callaghan had been the frontrunner, but the Dublin Bay South TD has now been eased to 9/4 from 6/4. Micheál Martin has said minister for state Jack Chambers will lead the party’s campaign for the local elections next June but Chambers himself is also being touted as a future leader and is down to 9/1 from 14/1.

A sensational return to the top position for Bertie Ahern looks out of the question at 100/1 after he re-joined party ranks earlier this year, but the former Taoiseach has not ruled out a run for Áras an Uachtaráin. He is now the 8/1 third favourite to succeed Michael D. Higgins as President.

Irish MEP Mairead McGuinness remains the 4/1 favourite, while Ryan Tubridy is currently an outsider for the Áras at 33/1.

More in this section

Potential disruption to water supplies in Cork amid strike action  Potential disruption to water supplies in Cork amid strike action 
gavel Cork man accused of having heroin for sale or supply remanded in custody
Law and justice concept Woman previously caught shoplifting ten times sentenced for stealing cosmetics worth €17
cork politics
<p>Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.</p>

Water disruptions likely to southside Cork areas early next week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe to

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more