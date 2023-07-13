Pictures: YMCA graduation ceremony held in Cork City Hall 

A ceremony was held in Cork City Hall recently for 25 students who graduated from this year’s YMCA STEP and Elevate programmes.
“The Elevate programme runs over two years. That is a Community Employment (CE) scheme.
“It is run by the Department of Social Protection (DSP). It is modules and working on recovery.
“The classes take place in the YMCA building in Marlboro Street and the Cobh one is in an industrial estate.
“It is a general learning certificate that we do. It is the equivalent of the Leaving Certificate,” she added.
“It was a nice occasion and their extended family members were very proud.
“Cllr Finn pointed out during his speech that the graduates can now step out in several new directions and graduating will give them a leg up.”
The graduates will now pursue new avenues in several different routes which vary from embarking on more studies at third level institutions, starting apprenticeships or entering the workplace.
“The course provides a great opportunity for young people to get back into education and get qualifications.
“It gives them confidence and it helps to get them into a routine. It helps them to get back on their feet and it gets them used to working with other people.
“We run from Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 5pm. The Elevate programme takes on 14 students and runs for 19.5 hours per week.”