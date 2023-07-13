Pictures: YMCA graduation ceremony held in Cork City Hall 

A ceremony was held in Cork City Hall recently for 25 students who graduated from this year’s YMCA STEP and Elevate programmes.

YMCA STEP (Support, Training and Enterprise Programme) was launched nationally in 1989 as a pre-vocational training programme for 18–25-year-olds who were both educationally disadvantaged and long-term unemployed.

The Elevate programme is specially designed to assist young people who are committed to recovery from various degrees of substance misuse.

Cian O'Callaghan, David O'Donovan, Brian Synnott, Co-ordinator, Elevate Programme, Gabriele Dovidaviciute and Ryan Lynch at the graduation ceremony for the YMCA Cork Step programme that took place at the City Hall, Cork. Picture: David Creedon

Sharon O’Donovan who is the YMCA Cork STEP Coordinator said students who completed the programmes were recognised at the graduation ceremony. “25 people in total were awarded certificates at the ceremony for their achievements.

They are part of the three different programmes, STEP Cork City, STEP Cobh and Elevate.

The young people would have completed QQI Level 4 with us and some would have Component certificates.

They would have completed those with us through our programmes,” she said.

Brian Synnott, Co-ordinator, Elevate Programme, Suzanne Brennan, Dept. of Social Protection, Norma O'Brien, Dept. of Social Protection and Mary Nott, Assistant Co-ordinator Elevate Programme at the graduation ceremony for the YMCA Cork Step programme that took place at the City Hall, Cork. Picture: David Creedon

Ms O’Donovan said:

“The STEP programme runs over nine months and is a QQI Level 4 award which is what they got.

“The Elevate programme runs over two years. That is a Community Employment (CE) scheme.

“It is run by the Department of Social Protection (DSP). It is modules and working on recovery.

“The students range in ages from 17 to 25. They are from Cork city and county.

“The classes take place in the YMCA building in Marlboro Street and the Cobh one is in an industrial estate.

“It is a general learning certificate that we do. It is the equivalent of the Leaving Certificate,” she added.

Aaron O'Callaghan, Evan Doody, Lia Geasley and Jack O'Donnell at the graduation ceremony for the YMCA Cork Step programme that took place at the City Hall, Cork. Picture: David Creedon

Independent councillor Mick Finn deputised for the Lord Mayor as the guest of honour on the night said Ms O’Donovan.

“We had about 75 people present at the event with a good few family members present.

“It was a nice occasion and their extended family members were very proud.

“The graduation was a great occasion, and it was very pleasing for the students who had worked hard throughout the year.

“Cllr Finn pointed out during his speech that the graduates can now step out in several new directions and graduating will give them a leg up.”

The graduates will now pursue new avenues in several different routes which vary from embarking on more studies at third level institutions, starting apprenticeships or entering the workplace.

There are numerous benefits from completing the STEP programme said the co-ordinator.

“They will now go on to do Level 5 courses in college, some are going on to apprenticeships, and some are going into the workplace.

“The course provides a great opportunity for young people to get back into education and get qualifications.

“It gives them confidence and it helps to get them into a routine. It helps them to get back on their feet and it gets them used to working with other people.

“It also gets them working in their communities. We did an art project with The Glucksman and the Cobh group did a piece with the local active retirement group. You are linking them back into their communities all the time. It is a great springboard,” she added.

Kate Damery, Catherine Murphy and Martin O'Sullivan at the graduation ceremony for the YMCA Cork Step programme that took place at the City Hall, Cork. Picture: David Creedon

The STEP programme in Cork city and Cobh takes on 25 new students every year and recruitment is already underway ahead of the new term in September said the co-ordinator.

“We are starting with another intake for September. We take 25 students on the STEP programme between Cork city and Cobh.

“We run from Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 5pm. The Elevate programme takes on 14 students and runs for 19.5 hours per week.”