Cork families to receive improved Back to School Allowance

FINE Gael Senator Tim Lombard has announced that 12,505 Cork families are set to receive an improved Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance (BSCFA) this week.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys increased this year’s payments in response to the ongoing cost of living crisis. There will be an increase of €100 per child, a welcome change for families under pressure.

“This means that €260 will be paid in respect of children aged 4-11 years old,” says Lombard. “€385 will be paid in respect of children aged 12 years and over in second level education.”

Those aged between 18-22 looking to apply for the BSCFA must be returning to full-time second level education in a recognised school or college to be eligible for the payment.

“Overall, payments totalling over €72 million will be made automatically to over 131,000 families, in respect of over 231,000 children across the country from today.

“The payment from the Department of Social Protection is designed to support eligible families with the cost of school uniforms and footwear ahead of the upcoming school term.

“The Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance remains open for applications until September 30th and eligible families are encouraged to apply.”

The free school books scheme will kick in for primary schools from September.

“I’m delighted as well to be able to continue the expansion of the Hot School Meals Programme,” he says. “The continuing expansion of the Hot School Meals Programme to all DEIS primary schools and special schools will mean by the end of this year, 1,000 schools will have access to hot school meal funding.

“And from 2024, we will start the roll-out of Hot Meals to all remaining primary schools.”

Minister Humphreys said, “The Scheme itself is extremely important in terms of easing that financial burden associated with the purchase of uniforms and shoes ahead of the new school term.

“The payments will be received in people’s bank accounts from today. However, any family that has not yet applied has plenty of time to do so as applications remain open until September 30th.”