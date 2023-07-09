German disability activist Evelyne Cynk won’t give up on dream to study in Cork

A GERMAN disability activist has been forced to put her dreams of studying at UCC on hold due to reasons that she claims infringe on her rights as an EU citizen.

Evelyne Cynk, from Bochum, had accepted a place to study for a master of arts degree in creative writing at UCC before she was due to start last September.

However, she has been unable to move to Ireland and access classes due to legislation around German social security which only allows the application of funds for personal assistance services in the country.

The latest European Disability Strategy, adopted in March 2021, specifically states that “persons with disabilities should enjoy all rights on an equal basis with others, notably when moving to another member state”.

Evelyne pointed out that this runs contrary to her own experiences.

As a result, she has been unable to attend classes or fulfil her lifelong dream of living in Ireland.

The 35-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, avails of 24-hour help to live independently.

While she currently receives this support through German social security, legislation restricts her from availing of funds to pay for similar care in Ireland.

However, Evelyne argued that she should have the same rights as other EU citizens to move freely in member states.

Ms Cynk’s battle to make Ireland her home has brought her as far as Leinster House where she met with Independent Senator Tom Clonan. Mr Clonan has been supporting her with the cause in the hope that she can finally avail of her place in UCC. It follows letters from him to ministries in the Bundestag area as well as local representatives in her home town. He has also written to the German Embassy in Dublin outlining Evelyne’s right to freedom of movement within the EU.

Ms Cynk spoke of how she dreamed of making Ireland her home from a young age.

“Germany is throwing me one obstacle after another,” she said.

“I’ve been in contact with the HSE and the European Parliament. We are going to be relentless in getting funding, whether that’s from the Irish state or the German state. Right now, accessing help or assistance seems quite difficult. The public should know this is an issue that everyone in the EU with a disability has to face. It has destroyed so many opportunities.”

She said that living without personal assistance in Ireland would not be feasible.

“It is impossible for me to partake in the studies programme without my assistance funding because there is nowhere for me to maintain my life in Ireland. This is not just because of the cost of living. That could be handled somehow but I need care in Ireland too.”

Ms Cynk made reference to shortfalls in current legislation.

“To want to participate within the European Union and take advantage of our right for free movement is basically not possible for people with disabilities because there is no legislation status which handles this legal framework. Germany is of no help at all. If any country is going to help right now it’s Ireland.

“Even though its political framework isn’t perfect and serves as a disadvantage to people with disabilities, I have experienced far more acceptance as a person with a disability while in Ireland than I ever could have expected in Germany.

“Irish society is so much more advanced and open-minded in my opinion.”

She explained what motivated her to explore studying at UCC.

“I like how UCC mixes modern elements with tradition, which can be seen particularly in its creative writing course. My dream is to be a professional writer living in Ireland and hopefully become self-sufficient. The option to help others not to be in the situation I’m in now is something I’d also like to pursue.”

The German native refuses to give up hope and added: “I am hopeful that I can find a solution by September. I would sacrifice everything for my career and this chance because it’s not just my purpose to become a writer, it’s my purpose to become a writer in Ireland. It’s also my right to live in the country where I feel most comfortable, which is Ireland. I really feel like Ireland is my soul home”.

Evelyne has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for a personal assistant in Ireland that would allow her to fulfill her dream of living in Ireland.

To find out more or to donate visit the GoFundMe page.