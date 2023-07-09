'It doesn’t stop him taking goods', Cork judge says of shoplifter with medical complaints

MEDICAL complaints rendered a man “incapable of proper movement”, a solicitor said on behalf of his client, but the judge said it didn’t stop him from stealing from shops.

Slawomir Pietkiewicz, of Kingswood, Waterpark, Carrigaline, pleaded guilty to two more charges of theft at Cork District Court.

He stole €38 worth of alcohol in February at SuperValu, Carrigaline.

He admitted stealing €33 of alcohol at Dunnes Stores in Carrigaline around the same time.

The 46-year-old had 22 previous convictions for theft. Aiden Desmond, solicitor, submitted to Judge Olann Kelleher the defendant had medical issues and was “incapable of proper movement”.

Judge Kelleher responded to this, saying: “It doesn’t stop him taking goods.

"It is a serious matter.”

Mr Desmond said the accused had not committed any offences since the two before the court which occurred about five months ago.

Judge Kelleher said he would adjourn sentencing until September 13 to see how the accused would get on in the meantime.