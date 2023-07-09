Sun, 09 Jul, 2023 - 07:30

'It doesn’t stop him taking goods', Cork judge says of shoplifter with medical complaints

His solicitor said the defendant had medical issues and was “incapable of proper movement”.
'It doesn’t stop him taking goods', Cork judge says of shoplifter with medical complaints

The 46-year-old had 22 previous convictions for theft.

Liam Heylin

MEDICAL complaints rendered a man “incapable of proper movement”, a solicitor said on behalf of his client, but the judge said it didn’t stop him from stealing from shops.

Slawomir Pietkiewicz, of Kingswood, Waterpark, Carrigaline, pleaded guilty to two more charges of theft at Cork District Court.

He stole €38 worth of alcohol in February at SuperValu, Carrigaline.

He admitted stealing €33 of alcohol at Dunnes Stores in Carrigaline around the same time.

The 46-year-old had 22 previous convictions for theft. Aiden Desmond, solicitor, submitted to Judge Olann Kelleher the defendant had medical issues and was “incapable of proper movement”.

Judge Kelleher responded to this, saying: “It doesn’t stop him taking goods. 

"It is a serious matter.”

Mr Desmond said the accused had not committed any offences since the two before the court which occurred about five months ago.

Judge Kelleher said he would adjourn sentencing until September 13 to see how the accused would get on in the meantime.

More in this section

Garda stock No injuries and traffic returning to normal after vehicle on fire near Jack Lynch Tunnel 
Garda Stock Lewd and graphic comments made to garda in Cork 
Topless man in Cork city was so intoxicated he was a danger to others Topless man in Cork city was so intoxicated he was a danger to others
cork courtcarrigaline
<p>A member of An Garda Síochána was verbally abused at Merchants Quay shopping centre. File image. </p>

Garda verbally abused at Cork city shopping centre 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe to

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more