Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 18:08

Sunbathers called gardaí after highly intoxicated man attempted to go in for swim on Cork beach

He had 15 previous convictions for being drunk and a danger and three for threatening behaviour.
5th June 2023 Walking and swimming at Fountainstown beach over the June bank holiday weekend . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Liam Heylin

SUNBATHERS and swimmers in Fountainstown were alarmed by the prospect of a highly intoxicated man staggering into the sea for a swim — so much so that the gardaí were called to the scene.

Now at Cork District Court David Keating, aged 28, of Hilltown, Carrigaline, Co Cork, has been convicted and fined for his behaviour.

He pleaded guilty to being so intoxicated that he was a danger to himself or others and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined him €100 and €300 on the respective charges.

Sergeant Gearoid Davis said: “Just before 4.15pm on June 3, Garda Stephen Cleary responded to a report of an intoxicated man, repeatedly trying to swim off Fountainstown beach, despite being extremely intoxicated and alarming onlookers.

“On arrival at Fountainstown, Garda Cleary observed Mr Keating, highly intoxicated, attempting to stand or walk, while repeatedly falling over, being a danger to himself and others. He was very intoxicated.

“When spoken to by Garda Cleary, David Keating began loudly and incomprehensibly shouting and squaring up to Garda Cleary in a threatening manner.”

As well as causing that commotion in relation to his apparent attempt to be going for a swim, Keating also approached people on a day at the seaside and said: “Give me a f***ing cigarette.”

He had 15 previous convictions for being drunk and a danger and three for threatening behaviour.

Frank Buttimer, defending, said Keating was dealing with the Probation Service and living at home with his father. He said the defendant was diagnosed relatively recently with ADHD. He was in employment from October to May and is trying to obtain work again, said the solicitor.

“He was senseless from alcohol on the day. He did not recall the incident. He just about recalls going down to Fountainstown with friends and having some drink.”

Judge Kelleher said: “Someone with your record would automatically be going to prison.”

However, the judge said in light of medical and other evidence, he was prepared to deal with the case on a non-custodial basis.

#courtscork courtcourts
