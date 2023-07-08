Commemorative events held in Cork to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Big Cross

Heritage and history group Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage recently organised a week-long programme of historical, non-political events to remember the 225th anniversary of aspects of the ‘Battle of the Big Cross’.

The battle on June 19, 1798, was the only engagement by United Irishmen against Crown Forces in the whole of Munster that year.

The commemorative events were chaired by Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin, on behalf of a special sub-committee established at the organisation’s annual general meeting in February.

Johnny Phair and Stiofán Ó Connaill, jointly laid the wreath at the Big Cross Monument representing the local community and participants in the 1798 battle. They are pictured with Tiernán Ó Connaill, holding the tricolour and Traolach Ó Donnabháin, (1998 committee member) holding the Clonakilty bicentenary flag.

At each event, Mr Ó Súilleabháin quoted from the historical journal published in 1998 after the bicentenary events 25 years ago.

Descendants of participants of the battle were given pride of place at each event and minutes silences were observed in memory of the United Irishmen of 225 years ago and the ordinary people of subsequent generations who organised and participated in commemorations and erected memorials.

The events, which concluded on June 25, opened on the Monday prior with wreath-laying ceremonies.

Clonakilty Mayor Chris Hinchy laid a wreath at the Tadhg an Asna monument, Asna Square, Clonakilty.

This was followed by a wreath laid by Eileen O’Regan, a descendant of Ó Donnabháin Dheal and the Ó Donnabháin “Copeen” brothers, all of whom lost their lives in the battle.

This wreath was placed at the plaque at the Old Town Hall, McCurtain Hill, where the corpses of some of the 100 United Irishmen who lost their lives on the day were dumped by authorities afterwards.

On the Tuesday, a wreath was laid at the site of Desmond the Blacksmith’s forge in Ballymacowen, who forged pike heads for the 1798 battle.

Anne Cahalane and John Desmond jointly laid a wreath on Tuesday, June 20 in memory of their ancestor, Desmond the blacksmith, at the site of his forge at Ballymacowen, where he made pike heads for the 'Battle of the Big Cross' in 1798.

The wreath was laid jointly by Anne Cahalane and John Desmond, both descendants of the blacksmith.

Afterwards, a wreath was laid at Tadhg an Asna’s homestead at Lackanalooha by Kevin Finn, the oldest surviving member present from the Darrara 1798 Bicentenary Committee.

A programme about the battle was also screened that evening at the Michael Collins Centre.

On Wednesday, June 21, there was a march led by piper Michael Heaney and around 25 ‘pikemen’ from Phair’s car park to the Big Cross monument.

There, Johnny Phair, representing the community, and Stiofán Ó Conaill, a descendant of the O’Donovan “Copeen” brothers who died there in 1798, jointly laid the wreath.

Denny and Christy Santry, on Thursday, June 22, at the plaque unveiled by their father/uncles Jim, Connie and John at The Pike, where their ancestor, Jim Santry, a blacksmith, made pike heads for the battle and was also a participant himself on June 19, 1798.

Other events during the week included a wreath laid in memory of Jim Santry — a blacksmith who made pike heads in 1798 — and an Oíche Cheoil at An Teach Beag where songs of 1798 were sung.

The conclusion on Sunday, June 25, saw more than 50 people gather at Ballintemple, near Ring village, where piper Michael Heaney led a march from the public road to Tadhg an Asna’s grave in Ballintemple Cemetery about 250 metres through a laneway.

Timmy Anglin, whose mother Lena is an O’Donovan Asna, carried the tricolour and his brother Tony laid the wreath on the grave.