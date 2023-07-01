Sat, 01 Jul, 2023 - 09:00

Nostalgia: A look back at the historic role of Lord Mayor in Cork

As Cork welcomes a new Lord Mayor to office, Amy Nolan examines the history behind the iconic role and those who have worn the iconic chain.
New Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy, pictured during the Lord Mayor's annual official visit to The English Market, where he met and spoke with traders, tourists and shoppers along the way.

Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy was elected the new Lord Mayor of Cork last week taking up the mantle from his predecessor Fine Gael councillor Deirdre Forde.

In his maiden speech as Lord Mayor, Mr McCarthy said in the ancient ceremony of handing over the chain at the city council’s annual general meeting he was cognisant of a “strong sense of guardianship”.

“The chain has been a witness to it all in its over 230-year history; to the creation of the term of Lord Mayor... to the tragedies of office holders such as Tomás MacCurtain and Terence MacSwiney, and then woven into a myriad of personal connections by those who have engaged with office holders,” he continued.

One of the official pictures taken on the night Tomás MacCurtain was elected Lord Mayor. 
Cork and Dublin are the only local authorities in the country to have a Lord Mayor.

In most local authorities, the chairperson of the council is known by the Irish ‘cathaoirleach’, with the exception of Limerick City and County Council, Waterford City and County Council and Galway City Council, where the office holder is known as Mayor.

In Cork, the title of Lord Mayor dates back to 1900 when a charter was issued by Queen Victoria on July 9, conferring the title on Sir Daniel Hegarty and his successors in office.

Throughout the many decades, councillors of all parties and none have served in the role.

In 1920, Tomás MacCurtain would make history as the first Republican Lord Mayor of Cork – a position he would hold for a mere few months as he was assassinated on March 20 of that year by British forces.

MacCurtain’s Sinn Féin party colleague Terence MacSwiney would take up the mantle before, in August 1920, he was arrested by British forces on charges of sedition.

He died on October 25, 1920, in Brixton Prison, after 74 days on hunger strike.

In 2020, Cork city councillors unanimously agreed to add the names of the two patriot Lords Mayor to the roll of honorary citizens of Cork city.

The roll of honour dates back over the centuries and is of historic significance to the city of Cork.

Another person to make history was Fianna Fáil councillor, Jane Dowdall, who became the first female Lord Mayor of Cork in 1959.

A portrait of the trailblazing woman, put up in 2018 to mark 100 years of women’s right to vote, hangs in City Hall.

Jane Dowdall was the ﬁrst female Lord Mayor of Cork, serving from 1959 to 1960.
Another Fianna Fáil member, Micheál Martin, made history in June 2020 by becoming the first former Lord Mayor of Cork to become the head of the Government of Ireland.

Mr Martin was first elected to Cork City Council in 1985, serving as Lord Mayor from 1992 to 1993.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin served as Lord Mayor of Cork in 1992-93. 
Addressing a special meeting of Cork City Council in June 2022, the now Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence said:

“Whatever offices I’ve had the honour of holding, being elected the Lord Mayor of our city remains a highlight for me and for Mary who was a dynamic, innovative Lady Mayoress.” 

Additionally in the current Dáil, Fine Gael TD Colm Burke served as Lord Mayor of Cork from 2003-2004.

