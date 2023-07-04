Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 20:45

Ryan Tubridy and his agent to be invited to Public Accounts Committee

The chairman of the PAC, Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley, told the Dáil that invites will be sent out this week and if someone refused to attend, the committee would use powers of compellability
Ryan Tubridy and his agent to be invited to Public Accounts Committee

RTÉ’s highest earner Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly are to be invited before the Public Accounts Committee, the Dáil has been told.

Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

RTÉ’s highest earner Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly are to be invited before the Public Accounts Committee, the Dáil has been told.

The chairman of the PAC, Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley, told the Dáil that invites will be sent out this week and if someone refused to attend, the committee would use powers of compellability.

Speaking during a parliamentary debate about developments at RTÉ, TDs raised concerns about the barter account, dubbed a “slush fund”, as well as wider concerns about corporate governance and accounting at the broadcaster.

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster said the barter account should be audited, along with separate credit cards she said were used to pay for “lavish” expenses.

“The 70 or so people who played golf in The K Club with dinner, a drinks reception and prizes after their round of golf, lunch on early arrival and goodie bags – there was no holding back on that do.

“This was around the same time that there were reports that RTÉ was considering the future of LyricFM radio station. All of these events… were fully or partially paid for through that barter account.” 

The Media Committee is due to meet on Wednesday to ask further questions of RTÉ board members and executives, as well as former chairwoman of the RTÉ board Moya Doherty.

Earlier, PAC members said they were aware of the “parallels” with the Supreme Court ruling that found that the committee had acted outside its remit in its questioning of Angela Kerins, a former chief executive of rehabilitation organisation Rehab.

Fianna Fail TD Paul McAuliffe told reporters at Leinster House that the exchanges with RTÉ executives and board members had been “respectful but robust”.

“The way we’re operating the committee, we’re doing it in a very fair manner, people have time for breaks, and I think there’s a very fair exchange between people.” 

He added: “Based on the advice we have been given, I don’t think there’s any reason why we will not be able to compel any relevant person, whether they are in office or not.” Mr Stanley added that the committee is “up in the high 90% in terms of almost sure” of its ability to compel witnesses.

Former directors general Dee Forbes and Noel Curran, ex-chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe and current director of content Jim Jennings are also being invited.

Mr Stanley said: “Invites will be sent out this week and I expect all six to attend.

“Their knowledge of what occurred in RTÉ over many years is invaluable. If they refuse to attend, we will use our powers to compel them, but they should do the decent thing as public servants and show up, that’s what they should do, and we call on them to do that.”

More in this section

Drunken St Patrick's Day abuse in Cork city leads to suspended sentence for woman Drunken St Patrick's Day abuse in Cork city leads to suspended sentence for woman
Thunderstorm warning issued for Cork and ten other counties Thunderstorm warning issued for Cork and ten other counties
RTE pay revelations Two reviews announced in ‘root and branch examination of RTÉ’
Cork footballer to pay woman €1k for taking her hand without consent at wedding

Cork footballer to pay woman €1k for taking her hand without consent at wedding

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe to

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more