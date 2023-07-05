'Every time he plays audiences are completely blown away': Seán Keane to return to popular Cork venue

Ballymaloe Grainstore is set to welcome one of Ireland’s best loved singers as he prepares to take to the stage later this month.

Seán Keane will perform at Ballymaloe Grainstore on July 27 for what promises to be a memorable evening.

This will be his fifth appearance at the venue which has previously hosted prominent stars including the late broadcaster Gay Byrne.

The former Arcady band member will be joined on the night by guitarists Pat Coyne and Fergus Feely.

Mr Keane is best known for songs such as ‘Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears,’ ‘Galway to Graceland’ and more recently, ‘Paint me a Picture of Ireland’.

It comes five years after the release of his 11th solo album, Gratitude, which featured the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Seán also held weekly Facebook Live performances known as the ‘Carragh Sunday Sessions’, ahead of a return to in-person gigs and festivals with his band, at locations from Canada to Austria.

Commenting on his upcoming gig, Ballymaloe Grainstore Operator Bree Allen said: “It’s really fantastic to welcome Seán and his band back here to Ballymaloe.

“Every time he plays at The Grainstore, audiences are completely blown away and we know the concert in July will be extra special.

“We hope that people will make a night of it in Ballymaloe and get to experience fully what this part of East Cork has to offer.”

The gig will be one of a number of performances taking place at the venue over the coming months.

Tom Crean - Antarctic Explorer will also be staged there on August 31 as part of its 20th year on tour.

The performance will shed light on the riveting true stories of Crean’s Antarctic explorations as one of just a few men to serve three famous expeditions.

Details on upcoming events at Ballymaloe Grainstore can be found at www.ballymaloegrainstore.com.