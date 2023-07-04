The Sunday Game presenter Jacqui Hurley settles damages claim over rear-ending car

RTÉ presenter of The Sunday Game Jacqui Hurley and her insurers Allianz have settled a €60,000 damages claim after she rear-ended another car on the M4 exit of the M50.

Judge John O’Connor in the Circuit Civil Court was told a nine-year-old schoolboy, Morgan Gladney, who is now aged 14, had been injured in the accident on May 25, 2018.

Ms Hurley, whose address was given as c/o Allianz Insurers, Allianz House, Elmpark, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, had, the court was told, conceded liability after her vehicle collided with that driven by Morgan’s mother.

Barrister Tim Sheehan, with Coyne Solicitors, represented Morgan and his father Richard, of Rokeby, Lucan, Co Dublin. Morgan had brought the claim through his father.

The court heard Morgan was a passenger in his mother’s car and hit his head off the headrest in front of him. He was shocked, distressed and afterwards suffered from intermittent headaches.

Judge O’Connor was told the scene of the accident was chaotic as Ms Hurley was very distressed because her own baby was in the back of her car at the time.

An ambulance was called and firemen attended the scene but the ambulance did not take anyone to hospital and in fact answered a call to another accident.

In the boy’s claim it was alleged Ms Gladney’s car was hit at speed by Ms Hurley’s vehicle and the impact was severe. Morgan was treated the following day by Dr Turlough Bolger at Tallaght Hospital. X-rays revealed there were no bone injuries.

Mr Sheehan told Judge O’Connor that Morgan had recovered after about three months and the Injuries Board had assessed damages for him at €5,000, which was initially deemed by an earlier court to be insufficient.

Counsel informed the court Ms Hurley and her insurers had doubled the offer to €10,000 together with expenses of €339 which Judge O’Connor approved as appropriate in the circumstances.

Ms Hurley was not in court for the legal ruling, which was conducted by video from Judge O’Connor’s chambers.