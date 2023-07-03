Man pleads guilty to charge relating to graffiti at Cork's iconic Shakey Bridge

Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 17:38

The date of the offence was March 6 2022, and he also admitted having cannabis for his own use on that date.
Barry O'Brien of 7 Innishannon Road, Fairhill, Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge that without lawful excuse he caused damage to property, namely the walkway, arches, walls of The Shakey Bridge - the popular name for Daly's Bridge on the Mardyke - belonging to Cork City Council, intending such damage or being reckless as to whether the property would be damaged.

Liam Heylin

The question of how much damage was caused by a piece of graffiti was teased out in court as it was claimed that it was graffiti upon graffiti at a location described as “spray-painting central”.

Barry O’Brien of 7 Innishannon Road, Fairhill, Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge that without lawful excuse he caused damage to property, namely the walkway, arches, walls of The Shakey Bridge - the popular name for Daly’s Bridge on the Mardyke - belonging to Cork City Council, intending such damage or being reckless as to whether the property would be damaged.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the official valuation given for the damage was €1,500.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said that while the offence was not in dispute the valuation for the criminal damage was very much his dispute.

Mr Buttimer urged Judge Olann Kelleher to take into consideration the fact that the piece of graffiti was put up in an area of pre-existing graffiti.

“I know this area and it is like spray-painting central. There is spray-painting over spray-painting. This was spray upon spray so the amount of the damage is disputed,” Mr Buttimer said.

Sgt Davis did not dispute this suggestion by the defence. However, he said that the file prepared during the investigation of the case contained a valuation of €1,500 for the damage.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned sentencing until July 31 to check on this issue in relation to criminal damage and the €1,500 valuation.

