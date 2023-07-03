Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

More than 14,000 people on waiting lists for vital therapies in Cork amid recruitment challenges 

A spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said the service acknowledges the number of people on waiting lists for some primary care services.
Some 5,442 people are on waiting lists for physiotherapy in Cork, along with 4,628 awaiting speech and language therapy.

Darragh Bermingham

MORE than 14,000 people are on waiting lists for vital therapy services in Cork, according to the latest figures from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

The latest waiting list data obtained by The Echo shows that 14,251 people are on waiting lists for a number of services in the Cork region.

Some 5,442 people are on waiting lists for physiotherapy in Cork, along with 4,628 awaiting speech and language therapy.

Of those awaiting speech and language services, 1,478 are waiting on an initial assessment, 1,510 are waiting on initial therapy and 1,640 are on the waiting list for further therapy.

Meanwhile, 4,181 people are waiting on occupational therapy services in Cork.

A spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said the service acknowledges the number of people on waiting lists for some primary care services.

“This is not the level of access which we wish to offer, or which people expect,” she said.

“It is important to acknowledge that many services do offer timely access for priority interventions.

“There are a number of reasons why some waiting lists are higher than we would wish.

“For example, we are facing recruitment challenges and this is undoubtedly having an impact on waiting times in some areas.

“In addition, we are seeing a growing level of referrals to some services, which also leads to waiting lists increasing,” the spokesperson added, stating that “significant work” is underway to deal with waiting lists.

“The implementation of enhanced community care model, for example, means that we can signpost individuals to appropriate pathways through community healthcare networks, the chronic disease programme or the integrated care of older persons team.

“The ECC programme is now at an advanced stage of its development in Cork and Kerry.

“We are also committed to ongoing local, national and international recruitment; as well as quality initiatives in relevant services, as we work to meet waiting list demands.” 

Labour Local Area Rep for Cork city, Peter Horgan, highlighted the need for Government intervention to aid recruitment of staff in the healthcare setting.

“We keep hearing that recruitment is an issue from the health service but the solutions for the same do not appear to be addressed by the Government - namely terms and conditions,” he said.

“The collateral is patients - children and adults alike - left to stay on waiting lists without intervention.

“The clock is ticking on the Government’s promise to take action on the Labour Party's most recent Dáil motion to assist parents and children awaiting services,” he added.

“We need to ensure our frontline workers and therapists are supported with proper pay and conditions right across the sector as that will enhance services for those waiting for intervention.”

