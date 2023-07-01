County councillors request meeting with IDA officials over job creation policy

MEMBERS of Cork County Council have requested a meeting with Industrial Development Agency (IDA) officials to find out their long-term policy for job creation in rural Ireland.

The issue was raised at a recent full council meeting under suspension of standing orders by Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll and it received unanimous support from his fellow councilors.

It was subsequently decided that a letter would be sent seeking a meeting with IDA officials as the councillors seek to ascertain their long-term ambitions for Cork County.

Cllr Carroll said it has become a ‘serious’ matter.

“It has become a very serious issue. We are finding it very hard to get employment in West Cork. We still have several acres just outside Skibbereen owned by the IDA, but we are finding it very hard to get industry down through the years on that ground.

"I don’t think in all honesty the IDA has made a serious effort to put anything in West Cork. They weren’t very serious about us down there,” he said.

“Are the IDA answerable to anyone?” wondered Cllr Carroll.

“Have the IDA washed their hands off West Cork and changed their policy towards rural Ireland? If the main employment group in the country don’t want to put employment in West Cork, who does? Do they think we are going to live on scenery or what?

"There are three senior football clubs in the Skibbereen area, they won’t be there in a few years’ time as there is no workaround. They must come to see us.”

His party colleague Patrick Gerard Murphy said it is ‘obvious’ that the IDA are washing their hands off regional job creation.

“The same issue has happened in other towns in West Cork.

"It is obvious that the IDA are washing their hands off regional job creation."

"They are concentrating on the big urban conurbations and the metropolitan areas. That is all they have an interest in now.

“It seems they are offloading every bit of land they have in all the regional areas. Is there any scrutiny as to what job creation might be involved or are they selling it willy-nilly?

"Cork County Council through our economic section could use these sites constructively from a job creation perspective. They should be looking at a more strategic withdrawal,” he added.

Independent councillor Danny Collins voiced his unease with the vast number of huge people who are currently emigrating.

“Our youth are emigrating. The IDA last brought a business in Bantry about 50 or 60 years ago. We will be asking for a meeting with IDA.”

Fine Gael councillor John O’Sullivan said rural areas can’t be abandoned.

Fianna Fáil councillor William O’Leary added that a site owned by the IDA in Fermoy has been lying idle for years.

“The IDA have a 20-acre site in Fermoy, and I have called on them to sell this site if they can’t fill it."

"They have shown little interest in filling it.”

“They need to be brought into the development committee to explain,” said Fianna Fáil Cllr Ian Doyle. “I would be concerned if the IDA were changing their policy and going to city regions.”

The IDA was contacted for comment.