Sat, 01 Jul, 2023 - 16:33

County councillors request meeting with IDA officials over job creation policy

The issue was raised at a recent full council meeting under suspension of standing orders by Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll.
County councillors request meeting with IDA officials over job creation policy

Cork councillors have requested a meeting with Industrial Development Agency (IDA) officials to find out their long-term policy for job creation in rural Ireland.

John Bohane

MEMBERS of Cork County Council have requested a meeting with Industrial Development Agency (IDA) officials to find out their long-term policy for job creation in rural Ireland.

The issue was raised at a recent full council meeting under suspension of standing orders by Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll and it received unanimous support from his fellow councilors.

It was subsequently decided that a letter would be sent seeking a meeting with IDA officials as the councillors seek to ascertain their long-term ambitions for Cork County.

Cllr Carroll said it has become a ‘serious’ matter. 

“It has become a very serious issue. We are finding it very hard to get employment in West Cork. We still have several acres just outside Skibbereen owned by the IDA, but we are finding it very hard to get industry down through the years on that ground. 

"I don’t think in all honesty the IDA has made a serious effort to put anything in West Cork. They weren’t very serious about us down there,” he said.

“Are the IDA answerable to anyone?” wondered Cllr Carroll. 

“Have the IDA washed their hands off West Cork and changed their policy towards rural Ireland? If the main employment group in the country don’t want to put employment in West Cork, who does? Do they think we are going to live on scenery or what? 

"There are three senior football clubs in the Skibbereen area, they won’t be there in a few years’ time as there is no workaround. They must come to see us.” 

His party colleague Patrick Gerard Murphy said it is ‘obvious’ that the IDA are washing their hands off regional job creation. 

“The same issue has happened in other towns in West Cork. 

"It is obvious that the IDA are washing their hands off regional job creation." 

"They are concentrating on the big urban conurbations and the metropolitan areas. That is all they have an interest in now.

“It seems they are offloading every bit of land they have in all the regional areas. Is there any scrutiny as to what job creation might be involved or are they selling it willy-nilly? 

"Cork County Council through our economic section could use these sites constructively from a job creation perspective. They should be looking at a more strategic withdrawal,” he added.

Independent councillor Danny Collins voiced his unease with the vast number of huge people who are currently emigrating. 

“Our youth are emigrating. The IDA last brought a business in Bantry about 50 or 60 years ago. We will be asking for a meeting with IDA.” 

Fine Gael councillor John O’Sullivan said rural areas can’t be abandoned.

Fianna Fáil councillor William O’Leary added that a site owned by the IDA in Fermoy has been lying idle for years. 

“The IDA have a 20-acre site in Fermoy, and I have called on them to sell this site if they can’t fill it."

"They have shown little interest in filling it.” 

“They need to be brought into the development committee to explain,” said Fianna Fáil Cllr Ian Doyle. “I would be concerned if the IDA were changing their policy and going to city regions.”

The IDA was contacted for comment.

Read More

Calls for more investment in the domestic football industry

More in this section

Making the Turkey and Cheese Sandwich Man told Cork deli counter worker 'I'll dig the head off ya'
Trade waste dumped illegally (fly tipped) at the roadside on a country lane in winter. Taken in the north west of the UK. 'There has to be consequences': Cork County Council to debate new measures to combat illegal dumping
Antrim v Wexford - Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 2 Final Cork County Council agrees to write to Croke Park over broadcasting of GAA games on GAAGO
cork county councilcork politics
<p>Calls have been made for investment in the domestic football industry and grassroots clubs in Cork City.</p>

Calls for more investment in the domestic football industry

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more