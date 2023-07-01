Calls for more investment in the domestic football industry

CALLS have been made for more investment in the domestic football industry and grassroots clubs in Cork City.

Labour Party representative for Cork city, Peter Horgan has called for cross-party support of a forthcoming Labour Party Dáil motion to invest in the domestic football industry and local soccer clubs.

Mr Horgan said football has ‘never’ received the political backing or financial support it deserves.

“Football has never received the political backing or financial support it deserves and this is in part due to the fact that the game has traditionally been played in more working-class areas.

"Despite this, the League of Ireland is attracting its biggest crowds in years and the senior women’s side are due to compete in the World Cup this month,” he said.

“The history of the game here has been dogged with poor management from within the FAI,” said Mr Horgan.

“However a recent FAI report highlights the “infrastructure deficit” at the heart of the game and calls for an investment of approximately €860 million over the next 15 years.

"It is clear that the FAI have turned a corner."

"It is now time that we grasp the nettle to build a better future for those who love the game so much.

“Clubs like Avondale United, Ringmahon Rangers and Douglas Hall locally along with Cork City FC do so much to foster community spirit.

"It’s time to invest in them properly. There is no game more powerful that lifts communities across the country, acts as a positive integration model and gives us moments as a nation that we’ll never forget,” he added.

Mr Horgan said the benefits of investing in the domestic football industry are enormous.

“We need to challenge the assumption that young players must travel to the UK to play this game professionally.

"Our domestic leagues should be excellent, with modern stadiums, full-time players and bustling crowds."

"We should have the ambition for our clubs to compete at the highest European level. The benefits of this investment are enormous.”

“It’s a no-brainer to invest in and grow the game,” the Labour Party representative said.

“We need to tackle the infrastructural issues and invest in the future. There’s an opportunity to move forward. UEFA’s Social Return on Investment (SROI) report shows a strong social return for Ireland, with participation in the game contributing €1.18 billion to our economy through social, economic and health savings."