Sat, 01 Jul, 2023 - 15:38

Calls for more investment in the domestic football industry

Labour Party representative Peter Horgan has called for cross-party support of a forthcoming Labour Party Dáil motion.
Calls for more investment in the domestic football industry

Calls have been made for investment in the domestic football industry and grassroots clubs in Cork City.

John Bohane

CALLS have been made for more investment in the domestic football industry and grassroots clubs in Cork City.

Labour Party representative for Cork city, Peter Horgan has called for cross-party support of a forthcoming Labour Party Dáil motion to invest in the domestic football industry and local soccer clubs.

Mr Horgan said football has ‘never’ received the political backing or financial support it deserves. 

“Football has never received the political backing or financial support it deserves and this is in part due to the fact that the game has traditionally been played in more working-class areas. 

"Despite this, the League of Ireland is attracting its biggest crowds in years and the senior women’s side are due to compete in the World Cup this month,” he said.

“The history of the game here has been dogged with poor management from within the FAI,” said Mr Horgan. 

“However a recent FAI report highlights the “infrastructure deficit” at the heart of the game and calls for an investment of approximately €860 million over the next 15 years. 

"It is clear that the FAI have turned a corner."

"It is now time that we grasp the nettle to build a better future for those who love the game so much.

“Clubs like Avondale United, Ringmahon Rangers and Douglas Hall locally along with Cork City FC do so much to foster community spirit. 

"It’s time to invest in them properly. There is no game more powerful that lifts communities across the country, acts as a positive integration model and gives us moments as a nation that we’ll never forget,” he added.

Mr Horgan said the benefits of investing in the domestic football industry are enormous. 

“We need to challenge the assumption that young players must travel to the UK to play this game professionally. 

"Our domestic leagues should be excellent, with modern stadiums, full-time players and bustling crowds."

"We should have the ambition for our clubs to compete at the highest European level. The benefits of this investment are enormous.” 

“It’s a no-brainer to invest in and grow the game,” the Labour Party representative said. 

“We need to tackle the infrastructural issues and invest in the future. There’s an opportunity to move forward. UEFA’s Social Return on Investment (SROI) report shows a strong social return for Ireland, with participation in the game contributing €1.18 billion to our economy through social, economic and health savings."

Read More

'There has to be consequences': Cork County Council to debate new measures to combat illegal dumping

More in this section

Making the Turkey and Cheese Sandwich Man told Cork deli counter worker 'I'll dig the head off ya'
Trade waste dumped illegally (fly tipped) at the roadside on a country lane in winter. Taken in the north west of the UK. 'There has to be consequences': Cork County Council to debate new measures to combat illegal dumping
Antrim v Wexford - Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 2 Final Cork County Council agrees to write to Croke Park over broadcasting of GAA games on GAAGO
cork politicscork sport
<p>Cork councillors have requested a meeting with Industrial Development Agency (IDA) officials to find out their long-term policy for job creation in rural Ireland.</p>

County councillors request meeting with IDA officials over job creation policy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more