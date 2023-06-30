Water workers in Cork protest over Framework deal

WATER workers took to the streets of Cork yesterday morning to protest what they say is a lack of engagement by local authorities over the proposed transfer of some employees from Cork city and county councils to Uisce Éireann.

Members of the Unite trade union working in water delivery services rallied at Cork City Hall at 10.30am, while protests also took place at Inishannon, Glanmire, Glashaboy Water Works, Mallow, and other locations across the county. Some Siptu members also joined in.

“The dispute follows members’ decision to reject the Framework for the Future Delivery of Water Services document put forward by the WRC last year, and the ongoing failure of local authorities and their representative association to engage with Unite regarding what the union believes to be shortcomings in the Framework agreement,” said Unite.

“Unite members are seeking a commitment that members transferring to Irish Water will retain their public service status.

“Unite is also seeking a strengthening of existing commitments regarding protection of local authority workers involved in water services delivery, and a removal of service and age barriers for those wishing to avail of the redundancy option.

“In addition, the union has urged that the Framework be amended to specify a date and wording for a referendum enshrining public ownership and management of Ireland’s water system in the Constitution.”

Speaking at the rally at Cork City Hall, which is believed to have been attended by up to 50 workers, Unite representative Tom Fitzgerald said:

The Framework document contains “shortcomings”, he said.

“For those who go, we don’t believe they are protected.

“The dispute is about lack of engagement on the substantive issues.”

STATEMENT

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said: “This [framework] document set out the next phase in the transformation of the water sector in Ireland, whereby Uisce Éireann [formerly Irish Water] will assume full responsibility for the delivery of all public water services, as the standalone national authority for water services.

Cork Water Service workers march outside Cork City Hall as part of the Unite protest held on Friday. The strike saw more than 100 Unite members picket throughout the country, as well as a 24 hour withdrawal of services. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

“The agreed framework guarantees that there will be no change to staff terms and conditions, and that pension benefits will be fully protected for local authority staff who choose to join Uisce Éireann or remain in their respective local authority.

“The Framework Document also clearly states that staff have until the end of 2026 to decide which option they wish to choose.”