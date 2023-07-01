Criticism of plan to move refugees based in Cork to other counties

CONCERNS have been raised by a local TD about the future of those currently living at the Kinsale Road Direct Provision Centre in Cork.

Socialist Party TD Mick Barry said there is “a very large-scale dislocation being organised” in Cork, with no transparency around it.

Mr Barry told the Dáil: “Some residents of the direct provision centre at Kinsale Rd in Cork have recently received correspondence from the International Protection Accommodation Services [IPAS] stating that they are to be transferred to a disused army camp in Co Wicklow.

“These residents are asylum seekers who have successfully applied for asylum and who now have their papers, but have to date been understandably unable to source new accommodation because of the housing crisis.

“Other residents have received a different item of correspondence. These are people whose applications for asylum have been rejected, but who are currently seeking judicial review in the High Court.

“They are to be sent to Knockalisheen in Co Clare, where they are to be accommodated in tents. They are being told that they are to be evicted from the tented accommodation after just four weeks.

“I understand that other people in a similar position in other parts of the country are being sent here too.”

Mr Barry said it is also understood that there are refugees from Ukraine who have been told that they are to be moved from private homes to Kinsale Rd.

'PRETTY UGLY'

He acknowledged that dealing with the unprecedented number of refugees coming to Ireland is not easy, but described the current situation in Cork as “pretty ugly”.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said: “As those with status have had their application for International Protection determined, they are no longer considered applicants and therefore no longer entitled to Material Reception Conditions. IPAS currently accommodates over 5,200 people that have been granted status (Refugee/Subsidiary Protection/Leave to Remain).

“Those with status for the greatest length of time are being offered a transfer to alternative emergency accommodation so that those currently still in the International Protection process can be accommodated in our accommodation centres where they can receive supports. Those currently being offered this transfer have had status for at least 18 months.

“Due to the shortage of International Protection Accommodation Services accommodation, it is not always possible to transfer those with status for the greatest length of time to emergency accommodation close to where they currently reside.”

The spokesperson said that both the Ukraine Crisis Temporary Accommodation Team and IPAS are operating amid “a severe accommodation shortage”.

“As a result of current constraints on temporary accommodation, it is necessary for the department to transfer International Protection applicants and Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection as and when accommodation becomes available,” said the spokesperson.

“This department does not use private homes to accommodate Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection, as this runs contrary to its position of not interfering in the private rental market.”