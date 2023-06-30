Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 08:00

Cork County Council urged to deliver extra amenity space in Carrigaline

A motion from Fine Gael councillor Jack White seeking an urgent delivery of space to accommodate the town’s burgeoning population was unanimously approved by his colleagues.
Cork County Council urged to deliver extra amenity space in Carrigaline

Calls were made for Cork County Council to “urgently” deliver extra recreational and amenity space for Carrigaline town at last Tuesday’s Carrigaline MD meeting.Picture Denis Minihane.

John Bohane

CALLS were made for Cork County Council to “urgently” deliver extra recreational and amenity space for Carrigaline town at last Tuesday’s Carrigaline MD meeting.

A motion from Fine Gael councillor Jack White seeking an urgent delivery of space to accommodate the town’s burgeoning population was unanimously approved by his colleagues at the meeting.

Mr White said Carrigaline town has been left without adequate space for a recreational amenity in the town centre.

“I am looking for the council to acquire or purchase extra land within or as close to the town centre as possible.

“Cork County Council over the years takes rates from businesses in the town, provides an awful lot of housing in the town, grants planning permission and takes development contributions from building in the town, but really Carrigaline town has been left without the adequate space for recreational amenity in the town centre,” he said

“With Carrigaline delivering a huge amount of the county’s housing needs now, both public and private, I don’t think we can wait on zoning provisions to deliver the recreational space we need.

“I would call on us as an MD to outline the urgent need up the line within Cork County Council to deliver that space.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath seconded the motion.

“As members, we did our best during the County Development Plan to try and stitch in as much as possible zoning objectives that would deliver additional green space and community park-type space in Carrigaline. We don’t want to sit back and wait for all of those plans to unfold,” he said.

“We need additional green space for our residents and for all those who visit Carrigaline. We need to be actively trying to acquire them.”

Cork County Council senior executive officer, Richard Keating, said there is presently no available land owned by the council to provide recreation and amenity space in Carrigaline town.

It was subsequently agreed that the Municipal District would send the debate and correspondence from the motion to the divisional manager.

Read More

Corky camps will get kids playing ball this summer

More in this section

gavel 60-year-old man accused of allowing his car to be used for possession of cocaine in Cork
Uisce Éireann warns of possible water disruption in Cork due to an industrial action  Uisce Éireann warns of possible water disruption in Cork due to an industrial action 
Gardaí seek help in finding Cork man missing since February Gardaí seek help in finding Cork man missing since February
carrigalinecork county council
British sailor missing at sea off the Cork coast

British sailor missing at sea off the Cork coast

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more