British sailor missing at sea off the Cork coast

A British sailor has been reported missing after the yacht he was sailing was discovered this evening off the Cork coast, but without the missing skipper onboard.

The ‘Minke’ yacht, captained by Duncan Lougee, left Plymouth on June 18 and was expected to arrive in Baltimore, west Cork, on June 22. There had been no contact with the vessel since departure.

Mr Lougee, aged in his late 60s, was from Suffolk. He was an experienced yacht broker, boat builder and sailor with many miles of sailing experience, including having single-handedly crossed the Atlantic, and had completed three return trips from Plymouth to Azores.

“This is a particularly difficult time for Duncan’s partner Louise, who is showing great fortitude during the wait for some firm news and the thoughts of all the Jester Challengers, past and present, are with her,” announced a family friend.

This afternoon MRCC Dublin Coast Guard was advised of a possible sighting of the Minke, about 75 miles South East of Ballycotton, County Cork.

The Waterford based Coast Guard helicopter R117, which was conducting a search in the vicinity, was immediately tasked to the scene.

A crew member from rescue helicopter R117 boarded the vessel and conducted a visual check, at about 4.50pm this evening, Thursday, June 29.

Unfortunately the missing skipper was not onboard, said a spokesperson. The R117 has since departed the scene. As the vessel is positioned in the UK Search and Rescue Region, the UK authorities are continuing to coordinate the operation.

A spokesperson for Valentia Coast Guard Marine Rescue Coordination Centre said a local fishing vessel spotted the vessel while the R117 was searching for it.

“She was requested by the UK Coast Guard to investigate the sighting. She managed to put a winchman on deck, and unfortunately when he went on board there was no sign of the single occupant.”

Mr Lougee was taking part in the single-handed Jester Challenge with a plan to sail the route via the Isles of Scilly.

“The vessel was also demasted, it had an issue with its mast,” added the spokesperson. “The UK sent out their own helicopter and a lifeboat from Milford Haven, with the possibility of bringing it back to Milford Haven. The yacht has been found and unfortunately there is no sign of the occupant.”

The Burnham Coastguard team in the UK had issued a statement about the Minke, described as a 25ft fibreglass folkboat with a white hull and white sails. Her sail number is FB597.

All other vessels in the Jester Challenge are accounted for. “HM Coastguard has issued regular broadcasts and liaised with the Irish Coastguard, UK police and the RNLI,” added the Burnham spokesperson.

Separately, another vessel encountered difficulty in the mouth of Kinsale Harbour this evening. Kinsale Lifeboat went to the assistance of a Norwegian vessel whose engine failed to start.

Read More Woman who died rescuing son from sea in East Cork is named locally

The single male occupant was transported safely to the shore at about 7pm after he issued a Pan-pan urgency call.