60-year-old man accused of allowing his car to be used for possession of cocaine in Cork

A book of evidence was served on 60-year-old man who is accused of allowing his car to be used for the possession of two kilos of cocaine on the motorway at Glanmire in November , 2021.

Shabakiyu Sanusi, of Forest Mill Crescent, Athlone, was arrested by Detective Garda Robert Kennedy.

The charge brought against him states that on November 4, 2021 at M8 Glanmire, Cork he was a person in control of a 2015 registered Toyota Prius and did knowingly permit to take place the possession of a controlled drug.

It is alleged that the drugs involved consisted of two kilos of cocaine.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the first day of the county sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court on October 24, on the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis.