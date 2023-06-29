Psychiatrist's report to be prepared in case of climate change protestor who threw soup on Crawford painting 

A psychiatrist’s report is to be prepared in advance of sentencing of a climate change protestor who threw soup on a painting in the Crawford art gallery in Cork.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told of a prior history of mental health difficulties experienced by Thomas Shinnick.

Inspector Brendan McKenna said the 27-year-old had a number of convictions. As well as facing sentence for causing damage to the painting in the course of his protest, the defendant also pleaded guilty today (June 29) to resisting arrest, refusing to give his name and engaging in threatening behaviour, arising out of an incident where he boarded a Bus Éireann bus at Model Farm Road, Cork, refused to pay the fare and refused to leave the bus.

Insp McKenna said Shinnick narrowly missed punching the garda who responded to a call to the bus on May 3, 2022 and said to the officer, “you are lucky I didn’t stab you, I’ll stab you the next time".

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said the young man was not in any kind of trouble with the courts until the age of 24 when his mental health issues arose. Mr Kelleher said this culminated in him falling out with his family in Buttevant, and sleeping rough on the streets of Cork and with Cork Simon Community.

However, Mr Kelleher said the accused had been doing much better this year, and had been in accommodation in Charleville for the past four months. He said Thomas Shinnick was being supported by his parents who would repay the €450 to the gallery for the damage to the painting, and he said a scheme operated partly under the Simon community was also offering him support. He added the defendant was studying and ultimately hoping to find employment.

Judge O’Leary said she would require an updated psychiatrist’s report and adjourned sentencing on both matters until September 14.

Guilty Plea

Shinnick pleaded guilty earlier in the week to causing criminal damage and being in possession of a screwdriver.

He addressed the court earlier this week and said: “I did no damage to the painting which was behind glass. I would never have done it if it wasn’t behind glass. I did not kill anyone but climate change will. I recognise that it is a ridiculous action and I am not saying everyone should be throwing soup at paintings. I am not a criminal. I am a scared little kid trying to fight for their future.

“Approximately a third of the world’s food is wasted," he added. "That is 1.3 billion tonnes a year. Many people are living off soup kitchens in this country. My choice of vegetable soup from Penny Dinners was intended to be a reference to the current cost of living crisis in Ireland.

“The government’s Climate Action Plan is murderous, issuing new oil and gas licences. The Climate Action Plan is very aspirational and lacks substance.”

The young man then made some personal remarks about himself and concluded by saying: “I would describe what I did as disruptive, non-violent direct action.”

Thomas Shinnick, who is originally from Kilcolman West, Buttevant, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage to the painting - George Atkinson’s Anatomical Study - at the gallery on Emmet Place, Cork. The painting is protected by glazing. The painting was not permanently damaged but the clean-up cost €450.

He also admitted being in possession of a screwdriver on the same occasion without a lawful excuse.