Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 14:40

'I hope this helps clarify things': Patrick Kielty reveals salary for RTÉ's Late Late Show

Kielty and RTÉ had been facing calls to disclose his contract arrangements given the furore around the misreported payments to Tubridy.
The new host of RTÉ’s Late Late Show Patrick Kielty has revealed a €250,000-a-season salary amid intensifying pressure on the organisation for failing to disclose additional payments made to his predecessor.

David Young, PA

Ireland’s public service broadcaster is engulfed in crisis after it was revealed last week that it had underreported Ryan Tubridy’s salary by a total of €345,000 over the period 2017 to 2022.

Tubridy stepped down from the flagship light entertainment show in May after 14 years at the helm and Co Down comedian Kielty was subsequently unveiled as his successor.

The new host said he will be paid €250,000 per 30-show season and has signed a contract for three seasons.

In a statement, the entertainer said: “I’m pleased to finally be able to share that I’ve signed a three-season deal to host The Late Late Show beginning this September.

“I’m being paid €250,000 per 30-show season.

“If additional shows are requested by RTÉ, they’ll be paid on a pro-rata basis.

“I’m also receiving a one-off payment of €20,000 to cover the pre-production and rehearsals from now to September.

“The contract allows me to submit flight and accommodation expenses, but I’ve waived this.

“I’ve made it clear to RTÉ that I will be covering my own flights and accommodation costs.

“I’ve also asked RTÉ to carbon offset my flights.

“I genuinely hope this helps clarify things going forward. I can’t wait to get started.”

