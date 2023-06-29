UCC research breakthrough could have consequences for the future of computing

Scientists in Cork using one of the world’s most powerful quantum microscopes have made a discovery that could have consequences for the future of computing.
“In fact, they don’t dissipate any energy despite carrying a huge current.
“These pairs of electrons together form macroscopic quantum mechanical fluid.
“These types of states were first discovered by our group in 2016 and are now called electron pair-density waves.
“Quantum computers rely on quantum bits or qubits to do the same.
“The problem facing existing quantum computers is that each qubit must be in a superposition with two different energies, just as Schrödinger’s cat could be called both ‘dead’ and ‘alive’.