'We can't all be wrong': Cork city firefighters unanimously reject latest proposal to end industrial relations over staffing numbers

"You can’t run a city in 2023 with the number of firefighters you had in 1974. It is just impossible and it is not safe."
The proposal which was recommended for acceptance by Siptu trade union officials after talks facilitated by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) was unanimously rejected. File Pic: Larry Cummins

John Bohane

“IT is not about money. It is about safe crewing for us and for the people of Cork.”

Those were the words of firefighter and Siptu steward Billy Crowley after firefighters in Cork city unanimously rejected a proposal to end an industrial relations dispute over staffing numbers.

The proposal which was presented to the firefighters last Monday night outlined plans to create a day pump at Ballincollig fire station from 9am to 6pm, the redeployment of two members from Anglesea Street to crew the truck in Ballincollig and for night-time fire cover to be provided from the Anglesea Street headquarters.

The proposal which was recommended for acceptance by Siptu trade union officials after talks facilitated by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) was unanimously rejected.

Mr Crowley said that they will have no option but to ‘escalate’ industrial action if further talks with the WRC are not forthcoming. 

“Siptu will be getting on to the WRC looking for another date to go back into talks. We would hope that the management would then come forward with something substantial. If we get another date and get it done and dusted, we are away for slate. If they refuse to go back to talks we would have no option but to escalate,” he said.

“Our main goal is to get a fire brigade that is the right size for the new city,” said the firefighter. 

“The population has almost doubled, but we still have the same numbers that we had 50 years ago. The numbers we have are the same since 1974. You can’t run a city in 2023 with the number of firefighters you had in 1974. It is just impossible and it is not safe.

“The councillors, the people of Cork and the firefighters are are all calling for a full time fire station in Ballincollig. We can’t all be wrong. 

"They have been trying to recruit retained firefighters in recent years, that hasn’t worked. If it not working, you have to move to something else. We can’t wait for them to spend another three years trying to recruit retained firefighters in Ballincollig,” he added.

