Call for new traders at English Market

The newly elected Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Kieran McCarthy, has welcomed news that the English Market, has, alongside Cork City Council, launched a campaign to find the market’s next new traders.

The announcement of an initiative called “Start Your Story”, which offers food entrepreneurs the opportunity to start a new business at the world renowned market, came hot on the heels of a call from Cllr McCarthy that the executive of Cork City Council to undertake a more hands-on future-proofing strategy for the market.

Cllr McCarthy had told The Echo on Wednesday morning that during a recent formal visit to the market, several traders had informed him of their concerns about empty stalls lying vacant for too long, the need for repairing the market’s roof, and the need for an overall business development plan.

“It is an annual tradition for the Lord Mayor to engage with English Market traders in the first few days of office through a meet and greet,” he said.

“The market is a historic gem down through the ages and dates back to 1788 - just one year after the mayoralty chain was created - and has had many high-end publicity wins and events in recent years.” Cllr McCarthy said there had been a number of recent retirements of stallholders, which had left noticeable vacant spaces.

“There is a big opportunity to have more foodie start up-stalls. Cork City Council does have a food strategy and through the council’s involvement in the local enterprise board it promotes SME development,” Cllr McCarthy had said.

New Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy, pictured with Helen Morey, A O'Reilly tripe and drisheen, during the Lord Mayor's annual official visit to The English Market, where he met and spoke with traders, tourists and shoppers along the way.Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

“I have made my comments to the council’s management team on the market and have asked them to present a strategy for the market at the Council’s finance committee.” Within two hours of the new Lord Mayor’s remarks, a press release landed announcing the new “Start Your Story” campaign.

“The English Market is seeking applications and expressions of interest from innovative, artisan and high quality food producers and providers nationwide,” the statement read.

“Home to many generational family businesses, vacancies at the market are rare, however there are currently four primely placed market stalls available to let to the right candidates.

“The letting presents both established and budding food entrepreneurs with the chance to share their passion with the thousands of tourists and locals who shop at the famed food emporium every year.

Brendan Walsh, Property Manager at the English Market said that the campaign represented a unique opportunity to be a part of history and to bring forth a new era of innovative food businesses in the market.

He said all proposals would be welcomed and considered by a specialist panel to ensure new traders selected will be in keeping with the values of the market.

“Applicants who can demonstrate a commitment to innovation and sustainable food practices, from low ‘food miles’ to compostable packaging, will be in strong contention.” Responding to the announcement, Cllr McCarthy said that there were massive efforts going on to promote the English Market, and he was delighted to see that there was “more joining-of-the-dots thinking going on”.

“Regular contact between council members, the Lord Mayor’s office, and the English Market, are clearly paying off,” Cllr McCarthy said.

He added, perhaps tongue in cheek, that it showed the benefit of the Lord Mayor being a regular shopper in the English Market.

Full details, terms and conditions and application forms can be found by visiting the English Market website www.corkcity.ie/en/english-market/start-your-story/. Alternatively, business proposals can be shared with Cork City Council at englishmarket@corkcity.ie.