Cork TD calls for public inquiry into covid nursing home deaths in Cork and across Ireland

A Cork TD has called for a public inquiry into covid-19 deaths in nursing homes across the State, raising in the Dáil one Cork home where more than half of the residents died during the pandemic.

Speaking in the Dáil earlier this month, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, raised the need for a public inquiry into the handling of covid-19 in nursing homes, and specifically referred to one Cork home.

“From 31 January, 2021 to 11 February, 2021, there were 22 deaths at the nursing home in Ballynoe in Cork,” Mr Gould said.

“In total, 24 of the 46 residents died. I have met with a number of families whose members died in other nursing homes and hospitals.”

Mr Gould said he had heard their stories, which he described as heart-breaking, and he noted that some of those family members had recently featured on RTÉ’s Prime Time.

“These are families who were bereaved and left without answers. I recognise the work done by Care Champions, particularly in Cork, and Pat Coyle,” he said.

“They are looking to meet with the Taoiseach and Tánaiste, and for a full public inquiry.

"I have spoken to those family members and they are grief-stricken and heartbroken, and suffer guilt.

“Will the Taoiseach agree to meet with them and to a full public inquiry?"

Responding to Mr Gould, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was not his practice to agree in the Dáil chamber to meetings, as, he said, that would be unfair on people who did not have members of the Oireachtas to raise matters on their behalf.

“I understand that the Minister of State, Deputy Mary Butler, has already met with them on behalf of the Government,” Mr Varadkar said.

“We are scoping out how best to carry out an inquiry into how covid was managed in this State with a view to finding out how we could do better, should there be another pandemic in the future.”