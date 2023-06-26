Cork GP says access to innovative cancer screening options must be prioritised

A CORK GP involved in the provision of a new blood-based screening test that detects more than 70 types of cancer has highlighted the importance of prioritising and expanding access to innovative screening options to enhance cancer prevention.

Certior Health announced recently that it has partnered with Datar Cancer Genetics, a leading cancer research company, to provide a new cancer screening test called Trucheck.

Trucheck requires a blood draw to test for early detection of cancer by detecting circulating tumour cells in the body.

The test can distinguish 70 types of cancers which account for 81% of all cancer cases and 84% of all cancer-related deaths in Ireland and is being offered by Certior Health’s clinic in Blanchardstown in Dublin.

Certior Health chief medical officer Dr Nick Flynn, said: “Cancer is the leading cause of death in Ireland, responsible for approximately 30% of all deaths each year. By enabling early detection and intervention, Trucheck empowers individuals to take charge of their health.”

Dr Flynn, who is GP partner with MyCorkGP group and is HSE GP lead for his local area in Cork, said timely screening not only increases the chances of successful treatment but also offers peace of mind and reassurance to those at risk.

“It is crucial that we continue to prioritise and expand access to innovative screening options to enhance cancer prevention and ultimately improve health outcomes for the Irish population,” he said.

A recent survey of 1,034 Irish adults, commissioned by Certior Health, revealed that 88% of participants were aware of blood-based cancer screening and expressed a strong interest in learning more about this innovative approach.

The survey was aimed to assess patient needs, awareness, and understanding of cancer screening while identifying any concerns around accessing such tests.

The research revealed that 41% of participants have had immediate experience with cancer, either themselves or through an immediate family member.

Women exhibited a greater understanding and uptake of cancer screening compared to men, however, just 37% of women aged 45 to 54 are aware of when BreastCheck screening should start.

Of all those surveyed, most expressed a strong desire to learn more about their health, whilst 3% said they would prefer not to know if they had cancer; 77% said they would be willing to pay for private screening.

Patients can self-refer for screening and more information about Trucheck is available at https://certior.com/.