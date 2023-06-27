GoFundMe set up to support family of ‘beautiful human being’ who died rescuing son from the sea in East Cork

A woman who passed away after she jumped into the water to save her son from drowning in Cork on Sunday has been described as a “beautiful human being” by her friend who has set up a GoFundMe to help the grieving family with funeral costs and other expenses.

Joanna Wisniowśka, originally from Poland, rushed into the sea at Ballycroneen beach in East Cork on Sunday afternoon in a bid to help her ten-year-old son who had gotten into difficulty.

The boy managed to make his way onto rocks on the shore but unfortunately Ms Wisniowśka in turn experienced difficulty in the water.

She was taken from the sea by the RNLI and transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where she passed away.

Speaking on Cork's 96FM’s Opinion Line, Louise van Balderen, a friend of Ms Wisniowśka’s, said the late mother of two was a “beautiful” person and a fantastic mother.

“She lived for her children. I couldn’t tell you of a better mum – I know mums are all good, but she was just such a kind and warm person that no one could ever fault her,” she told PJ Coogan.

“She was just such a beautiful human being and it’s just so sad that this has happened to such a beautiful family.”

Ms van Balderen’s said her daughter is best friends with Ms Wisniowśka’s daughter and was on the beach with the family on Sunday and witnessed the tragedy unfold.

She paid tribute to the people of East Cork and further afield for rallying around Ms Wisniowśka’s husband and other grieving loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

“The Irish really, really do know how to rally together to support their fellow humans – it doesn’t matter where they come from, who you are, the Irish when it comes to that they are probably one of the most genuine people that I’ve ever met,” the South African native, who moved to Ireland in 2018, said.

Ms van Balderen has set up a GoFundMe page to assist the family with funeral costs and other expenses and thanked everyone who has kindly donated so far.

She urged listeners to remember that life is precious and asked people to go hug their loved ones.

“Please, please, please if you could do one thing today it’s go and find your kids, find your husband, your wife, your partner [and] just give them a hug, tell them you love them because you just don’t know if it’s the last time you’re going to see them,” she said.

The GoFundMe page can be found here.