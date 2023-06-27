Community Spirit Award for Shandon Area History Group

The latest winner of Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Awards is The Shandon Area History Group, a non-profit organisation which has dedicated itself to preserving the historical and cultural significance of Shandon and its surrounding areas as well as sharing the untold stories of ordinary people who made a difference.

The Shandon Area History Group began in 2012 with a small number of people who were interested in their local history. Since then, it has collected and preserved photographs of an historic value, produced exhibitions, published a book, contributed to several TV and radio documentaries and has given talks across Cork and online.

As part of the decade of commemorations, the local history group put on an exhibition at the St. Peter's Visitor Centre, dedicated to 11 Cork women and their role in the fight for Irish independence. This exhibition has since been transformed into a book, which has gone into its second print. Furthermore, the group launched a documentary called 'Ordinary Women in Extraordinary Times,' which focuses on the contribution of Cork sisters to the fight for independence and was showcased at the Cork Indie Film Festival in October 2022.

The group has also contributed immensely to storytelling by producing a series of storyboards outlining the history of Cork from St. Finbarr to the late 20th century, which went on display at the visitor centre in the North Cathedral in Cork, with support from the City Council.

The Shandon Area History Group led various historical walks and research projects in Shandon and its surrounding areas.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said: "Their work is a testament to the significant impact that can come from grassroots community initiatives."

Cllr Tony Fitzgerald said: “It’s wonderful to see that their monthly talks have resumed in person with large audiences turning out once again. The aim of the group is to leave a legacy of research and information for the next generation of Corkonians about the Shandon area and the city itself. They certainly have reached that goal and are very deserving winners of the award.”