Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 21:35

Mahon Point 'unable to sell or accept gift cards' due to issue with third-party service provider 

In a statement, the centre said the issue is beyond its control and is also affecting other centres and service providers across Ireland and further afield.
Mahon Point 'unable to sell or accept gift cards' due to issue with third-party service provider 

Mahon Point Shopping Centre has advised customers that its Mahon Point Gift Card cannot be honoured at present after the payment firm that manages the funds for the gift cards had their licence revoked. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Mahon Point Shopping Centre has advised customers that its Mahon Point Gift Card cannot be honoured at present after the payment firm that manages the funds for the gift cards had their licence revoked.

In a statement, the centre said the issue is beyond its control and is also affecting other centres and service providers across Ireland and further afield.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are currently unable to sell or accept gift cards at Mahon Point Shopping Centre.

“This situation arises from UAB PayrNet, the payments firm responsible for managing the funds of gift cards, having their licence revoked.

“We understand that this may be concerning and inconvenient, and want to assure you that this issue is not confined to our shopping centre, but it is affecting other centres and service providers across Ireland and Europe that also use the services of UAB PayrNet,” the shopping centre said in the statement.

“At this stage, the full implications and the timeline for a resolution are not completely clear.

“However, we are working closely with the gift card provider and exploring every possible avenue to rectify the situation as swiftly as possible.

“In the interim, we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding,” the statement continued.

The statement comes after the Bank of Lithuania announced it has revoked the licence of the electronic money institution for “serious, systematic and multiple violations of legal acts”.

“This means that the institution can no longer provide financial services and has to return the funds to its clients within the set time limit,” the Bank of Lithuania said in a statement last week.

“The Bank of Lithuania will apply to the court for the initiation of bankruptcy proceedings against the institution and also intends to apply to law enforcement authorities,” it continued.

In addition, the Bank of Lithuania restricted the right of UAB PayrNet to dispose of the funds allocated to its activities with certain reservations.

“The Bank of Lithuania has found that the institution violated the Republic of Lithuania Law on Electronic Money and Electronic Money Institutions, the Law on the Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing as well as the Law on Payments,” the statement said.

In the wake of the announcement from Mahon Point and other shopping centres, Fine Gael TD for Dublin Mid-West Emer Higgins called on affected Irish shopping centres to find a way to honour gift cards.

“Thousands of customers will be inconvenienced by this recent announcement that leaves them unable to spend their gift cards for various retailers around the country and I am calling on the retailers and shopping centres impacted to immediately find a way to honour existing gift cards,” she said.

“I have seen the various announcements that some shopping centres have made, and while I fully sympathise that this is a difficult situation for them and their staff, consumers need to be reassured that their gift cards will be honoured,” she continued.

Ms Higgins also called on the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) to engage with impacted retailers to bring about a resolution for customers.

More in this section

Young man caught up in money laundering scheme, Cork court hears Young man caught up in money laundering scheme, Cork court hears
gavel Judge refuses bail for man accused of raping and falsely imprisoning woman
Garda stock Vulnerable Cork man pressured into holding ecstasy stash
Cork city housing prices fall by just over 3% in 12-month period

Cork city housing prices fall by just over 3% in 12-month period

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more