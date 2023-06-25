Cork siblings to shave their heads for charity

CORK siblings Adrian Duffy and Fiona Doyle are set to shave their heads for a good cause and are inviting as many people as possible to get involved.

Raising funds for various charities of their choice through their Shave for Good fundraiser, the siblings will shave their heads at the same time on Monday.

Fiona, a teacher at Glounaguillagh National School in Killorglin in Kerry, will shave her head at the school and Adrian will join via video link from Murcia in Spain, where he currently resides.

The pair have already raised over €7,000 ahead of the fundraising event.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Duffy said: “I think the Irish people are always known for their generosity and getting involved in charity events and I am sure that someone reading this will stand up and be convinced to create their own charity event, keeping this movement going.

“I have worked with charities for years. From spending three years in South America volunteering in after-school projects, and in animal refuges, to my own digital marketing company where we spend 10% of our resources working for free for charity projects, giving back has always been very important to me.

“At times we forget how lucky we are, to have health, a roof over our heads, and food on the table. Also, a lot of these charities are suffering, fighting to survive, so any help we can give them is fantastic.

“We all have friends and family who have affected by cancer, leukaemia, heart disease, and a wide range of other illnesses which really impact the family life. This is my very small contribution.”

Ms Doyle, who originally shaved her head 20 years ago when she was in college, said: “At the time I did it for Crumlin Children’s Hospital. This time I have picked two very worthwhile causes close to my heart. I think nearly every family in Ireland has had someone who has been touched by either cancer or heart issues.

“As a woman, it is a little daunting shaving my hair. The hair itself will be donated to the Little Princess Trust. They can use this hair to make wigs for children. I feel that if I can raise so badly needed funds for both charities then it will be well worth it. My hair will grow back hopefully as quickly as it did the last time.”

She said her kids are excited to see her head shaved and hopes it is something they will remember and that it teaches them valuable lessons. She also thanked Glounaguillagh National School and her principal for supporting her with the fundraising efforts. “My principal, Sinéad Pigott, has been amazing. She has been very supportive and has done so much to help me,” she said.