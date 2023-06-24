Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 10:24

Cork City Fire Brigade was busy on ‘Bonna Night'

Less than 50 calls this year, down from 100 in previous years, points to a downward trend in the number of bonfires being lit 
Cork City Fire Brigade was busy on ‘Bonna Night'

Cork City Fire Brigade responded to numerous calls on 'Bonna Night', when bonfires are lit across the city. Photo: Evan Doak

Eoin Kelleher

Cork City Fire Brigade had a busy Friday night as crews around the city worked hard dealing with bonfires lit on St John’s Eve.

St John's Eve, or Bonna Night as it is known in Cork, is an annual Christian folk tradition of lighting bonfires celebrating the summer solstice which occurs around June 21, the longest day of the year.

A spokesperson for the Cork City Fire Brigade said they had slightly less than 50 call outs across the evening, considerably less than the 100 or so call outs which were typical years ago, pointing to a downward trend in the number of fires being lit.

Ahead of the evening’s festivities, Cork Fire Service had asked the public to keep fires small and under control, consider that some neighbours may have medical issues compounded by smoke, to use non-toxic items, and to respect fire crews as they worked.

The number of incidents were in the “high 40s”, covering the whole of Cork city right throughout the evening, said a spokesperson. “That’s between bonfires and just regular rubbish fires, that we would get any other night of the week,” he said.

The Fire Service was supplemented by a crew dedicated solely to bonfires.

“That truck, what we call the Bonfire Truck, dealt with approximately 25 calls last night, between 6pm and 1am this morning. At one o’clock it ended. Our social media presences and all our messages are getting out there. People are being more kind to the environment. It is definitely a dying trend. We didn’t have as many bonfires,” said the spokesperson.

Many of the calls were duplicate calls, to the same bonfire, two or three times.

“We had to put out approximately, a quarter or so of those 40. Some were well supervised, and people were ringing in because they saw smoke in the area. We had one or two isolated incidents, where people took advantage of burning rubbish to start bonfires,” he said.

No one was injured, and there was no damage to fire engines. There was one incident early in the night, when young children threw stones at a fire crew.

Crews from Anglesea Street dealt with a bonfire on Forge Hill, while a Ballyvolane crew dealt with a bonfire in Farranree, and one in Mayfield.

The special ‘bonfire truck’ was operated by six members, one officer and five firefighters, along with three regular crews.

The City Council had supervised events in The Glen, Churchfield, and Togher, which helped with the younger children, said the spokesperson. 

“We used to have up to 100 calls on Bonfire Night, traditionally. So that’s nearly a 60 per cent drop in figures, from 15 to 20 years ago.” The black smoke is now seen as environmentally damaging, and the fires also destroy local green areas, he said. 

“People appreciate the green areas for their children, so they’re not going to let them burn rubbish there.” 

Separate to the bonfires, the Anglesea Street crew dealt with a container on fire near Vernon Mount in Douglas, at about 4pm.

A crew from Anglesea dealt with a small fire in an office building in the Mahon area in the morning. The incident took place in a basement shower unit, caused by an electrical fault.

Read More

Man (20s) rescued by Cork City Fire Brigade following fall in city centre

“We had three units in attendance. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and ventilated the area using Positive Pressure Ventilation,” said a spokesperson.

More in this section

Watch: 'Superstar' visits Cork school for fun performance Watch: 'Superstar' visits Cork school for fun performance
gavel Cork man caught with almost €130k worth of drugs in his bedroom during search
'It's not lost on me what this chain means': Councillor Kieran McCarthy elected as Lord Mayor of Cork 'It's not lost on me what this chain means': Councillor Kieran McCarthy elected as Lord Mayor of Cork
cork city firefire service
M8 reopened following incident; no injuries reported

M8 reopened following incident; no injuries reported

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more