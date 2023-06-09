Man (20s) rescued by Cork City Fire Brigade following fall in city centre

A young man who sustained serious head injuries at Lavitts Quay between Shandon Bridge and Christy Ring Bridge has been taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

A Cork City Fire Brigade spokesperson said they received a call at 2.14pm.

A man aged in his mid to late 20s was found in a semi-conscious state.

He was found next to the water’s edge on slippery ground.

“He was in and out of consciousness,” said the spokesperson.

“He was after banging his head from where he fell onto the steps.

“There was a good bit of blood on his face and on the steps.”

It was low tide and the steps where he was discovered were covered in green algae.

“He was on one of the bottom landings there, just before the water,” added the spokesperson.

Fire Brigade officers put the man onto a carrier sheet and brought him to the ambulance, which conveyed him to CUH.

In total, four units of the Fire Brigade attended, containing 16 Fire Service members, while two ambulances arrived, containing four paramedics. Gardaí also attended the scene.

Standard river responses have to contain an “upriver spotter” and a team in the water.

The team in the water has to be backed up by a land-based team, as well as “down water spotters”, explained the Fire Brigade spokesperson.

“It’s a labour-intensive rescue system, because of the swift water that can be in the River Lee at any time,” he said.

The water crew went in ankle deep to rescue the man on the tidal steps.

A passerby who went to the aid of the stricken man also slipped, it’s understood.

Traffic was slowed as local traffic management was put in place, with one lane blocked off for a time on the eastbound side of the carriage.