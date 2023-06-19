Deloitte to double its presence in Cork with the creation of 300 new jobs 

Deloitte Ireland has today announced that it will add 300 new jobs in Cork.

Job opportunities will be in all areas of the Deloitte business including audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory and risk advisory, and the new roles will range from experienced senior hires to graduate roles.

The majority of these roles will be through the establishment of a Cork based technology and analytics hub with the roles being delivered over the next three years. Other opportunities will be created for professionals across a range of skills, including in digital transformation and sustainability.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland said: “We have seen strong client demand across our business nationally. A common thread in this growth has been the ever expanding need for digital, technology and analytics consulting experience. Not only are we recruiting to meet this demand, we also believe it is an opportune time to further our commitment to building our existing presence in Cork.”

Harry Goddard, chief executive of Deloitte Ireland

He continued: “Our clients in the Munster region develop, manufacture, and sell their products and services throughout the world, and Deloitte’s investment here is a logical step for our business to support those clients in that journey. We now have 12 partners based in Cork, working locally, nationally and internationally.

“Increasingly our clients expect Deloitte to be in a position to advise, build and execute complex solutions for their organisations. I believe the ambition to double the number of employees we have based in Cork will be a fitting way to mark our 150th anniversary in the city," Mr Goddard concluded.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, welcomed the announcement.

“The news of 300 additional high-skilled jobs today is a real boost and vote of confidence in Cork our economy and Ireland’s future," he said. "These are quality jobs across all of Deloitte’s businesses, but particularly the establishment of the technology and analytics hub is a fantastic endorsement of Cork.

“I wish the Deloitte team every success as they expand to meet the increased demand from their clients”.

Emmanuel Adeleke, Deloitte Partner, AI and Data, who will lead the Cork hub, said: “We have been supporting many of our clients on their digital transformation journey over the last number of years. With the advent of generative AI, we are committing more focus in this area given its priority, potential impact on future of work and our clients’ ambition to drive new opportunities and change their business model. We see Ireland as having a critical role to play in the adoption and regulation of this technology as a European hub for many of the leading global technology companies.

"Our teams are engaged with clients in Cork and nationally to meet growing demands such as establishing an AI hub, executive briefings, ideation and planning labs, ethics and trustworthy AI, rapid AI pilots, strategy and implementation of industry specific solutions. Cork is already a leading tech talent destination and we envisage this investment will continue to establish the city as a hub for cutting-edge innovation in the coming years.”