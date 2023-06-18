SouthDoc reduced-service explanation ‘not good enough’

“WE should outline to them that we will not take this lying down,” said Fine Gael councillor Tony O’Shea after councillors agreed to write again to SouthDoc about the out-of-hours services in Mallow and Fermoy.

Correspondence from SouthDoc was read at last Monday’s full council meeting. It was a reply to a recent letter from councillors that had sought clarity on their concerns about the reduction in SouthDoc’s out-of-hours service in Mallow and Fermoy.

Mari O’Donovan, the acting head of service, primary care, said in the letter to the councillors that the availability of GPs and engagement of locum doctors to provide support to the out-of-hours service is difficult.

Mr O’Shea said the answer was not good enough: “I’m not happy with the response. It looks like there is a shortage of doctors. It is not good enough. It is an out-of-hours service.

"They are not providing the service they are supposed to be providing. They are putting lives at risk.”

“We should not accept that reply,” he said. “That reply hasn’t clarified what we stated to them. I have been told that if a doctor can’t get to a patient, they are being told to divert them to A&E in Cork University Hospital, adding to the crisis there. We want the service in County Cork.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn said the next letter should ask for a commitment regarding the out-of-hours service in Fermoy and Mallow.

“We have a major issue in North Cork. We are talking here about the health of a community.

“We are worried. SouthDoc have a contract to provide the service and they are now going to renege on it. If there is an issue with the doctors, it is up to them to put in a system that will cover it. We will fight tooth and nail, in both Fermoy and Mallow, to retain this service. I propose that we write back again, and we look for a firm commitment after 10pm at night,” he added.

Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre O’Brien feared that lives would be lost and said that pressure needed to be kept up.

Fine Gael councillor Kay Dawson said there are solutions. “I reject the reply. I think there are other solutions. There are retired GPs who are willing to work the shifts at night. That must be looked into. SouthDoc are just passing the buck and finding the softest solution for themselves. We want the service for our area. We want it delivered to a high standard.

“The care of our people is paramount.”