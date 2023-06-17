Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 15:00

Ashes of woman’s partner allegedly thrown in home attack

Garda Michael Abernethy objected to bail being granted to the accused man.
An urn containing the ashes of a woman’s late partner was allegedly thrown across a room at her home as she was punched approximately four times in the face by a man who forced his way into her house.

Liam Heylin

31-year-old Shane Casey, formerly of Great William O’Brien Street, Cork, was arrested and brought before Cork District Court for the alleged offences.

He was charged with entering the house in order to carry out an offence of assault causing harm to the woman. Casey was also charged with damaging her home at Broad Lane, Great William O’Brien Street on June 15, and causing criminal damage to the urn.

“It is alleged he picked up an urn containing her deceased partner’s ashes and threw these across the room and that he punched her in the face about four times.” 

Shane Casey gave evidence that he was suffering from mental health difficulties and that he stayed away from the complainant.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “The allegation is that this lady was at home on her own, minding her own business when it is alleged you arrived and this incident occurred.” 

Shane Casey replied: “I am trying to better myself. These are allegations. I will be contesting them.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the young man in custody until Thursday, June 22.

Diarmuid Kelleher said the prison authorities should be notified that the accused was being prescribed anti-psychotic medication and this should be given to him in prison.

A former financial administrator at Blackrock Castle observatory was given a suspended two-year sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for the stealing cash totalling €26,000 in the course of her employment.

Woman stole €26k in the course of her employment in Blackrock Castle observatory

Echo 130Echo 130

