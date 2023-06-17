Blackpool earmarked for €50,000 clean up

Sections of Blackpool are to undergo a major clean up and revamp in the coming weeks, after the North East Ward agreed to allocate €50,000 for cleaning and biodiversity projects.

Works will include the planting of wildflowers, a clean-up of years of illegal dumping, the installation of an ‘insect hotel’ promoting biodiversity, and clearing of footpaths along the N20 in Blackpool.

Labour Party councillor John Maher said the clean-up will mostly encompass an area from The Glen Boxing Club all the way down to the Assumption Rd and Pope’s Rd.

“All along that stretch, and also in the coming weeks we will address the pathway from Spring Lane to the North Ring Road, which is to the Glen Boxing Club,” said Mr Maher.

Years of illegal dumping along an overgrown area at the North Ring Road N20 have attracted vermin, and discouraged runners and pedestrians.

Mr Maher said he would support the idea of an active travel park that would bring people from Blackpool and Spring Lane up on to The Glen.

The path to be cleared up is accessible near a railway bridge from the Spring Lane side, and from the North Ring Rd side near The Glen Boxing Club.

“We haven’t seen the plans on the walkway yet. That walkway needs to be accessible to all,” he said.

“It needs to be cleaned up and lit up. It’s taking back a path that has been neglected.

“It was left to a stage where it became no-man’s land, and I don’t think that’s acceptable.

The North East Ward councillors supported the project unanimously in a Local Area Budget of 2023.

It is understood that the upcoming work will be carried out by Cork City Council possibly in association with a local contractor.

“That pathway is a protected walk, but it’s really overgrown. It has been let go.

“It’s Cork city looking after our public spaces.

“I would hope now with the funding provided that we can tidy it up and ensure that it remains tidy, while promoting biodiversity.

“It will get you down to the city in no time,” said Mr Maher.