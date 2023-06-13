Council outline plans to build 1,300 houses in Cobh

PLANS are currently being drawn up by Cork Council Council to build 1,366 housing units on 72 hectares of council land at Newtown, north of the town of Cobh.

Key components of infrastructure are however required to work in tandem with the development plans, which will in all probability mean the creation of a new train station and an upgrade of local roads and of Belvelly Bridge.

Michael Lynch, the council’s director of services for planning, outlined in a report to councillors at Monday’s full council meeting that to progress the development of the urban expansion area (UEA), significant investment is envisaged in the county development plan by the council and other agencies. This investment would see the upgrade of the R624/Belvelly Bridge, installation of water supply infrastructure, connectivity to rail services, new roads and an upgrade of existing roads infrastructure.

Mr Lynch also said that ‘significant’ investment is needed for the project, and it will require multi-annual government supports in terms of funding, including the required level of engagement by state agencies and government departments.

Labour Party councillor Cathal Rasmussen welcomed the plans, saying: “I appreciate that a large amount of work needs to be undertaken by consulting engineers relating to studies, surveys and plans for us to be in a position to move this project forward. This is the first time I feel there is a process to help develop this and other projects in Cobh.

"We are still a long way from the master plan and funding, which is key to help develop this land for housing and many other community activities."

Fine Gael councillor, Sinead Sheppard, added: “It is great to see the top table having an appetite for Cobh. It is great to see there is a plan in place and hopefully funds will be drawn down for this area. It is a very vast area in the Cobh MD that really needs to be looked at it and funding invested in. It would go a big way in regards to our issues with housing and sporting facilities.”