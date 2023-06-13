Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 21:00

Council outline plans to build 1,300 houses in Cobh

The project would see investment in new and existing roads, as well as new connectivity to rail services. 
Council outline plans to build 1,300 houses in Cobh

Plans are currently being drawn up by Cork Council Council to build 1,366 housing units on 72 hectares of council land at Newtown, north of the town of Cobh.

John Bohane

PLANS are currently being drawn up by Cork Council Council to build 1,366 housing units on 72 hectares of council land at Newtown, north of the town of Cobh.

Key components of infrastructure are however required to work in tandem with the development plans, which will in all probability mean the creation of a new train station and an upgrade of local roads and of Belvelly Bridge.

Michael Lynch, the council’s director of services for planning, outlined in a report to councillors at Monday’s full council meeting that to progress the development of the urban expansion area (UEA), significant investment is envisaged in the county development plan by the council and other agencies. This investment would see the upgrade of the R624/Belvelly Bridge, installation of water supply infrastructure, connectivity to rail services, new roads and an upgrade of existing roads infrastructure.

Mr Lynch also said that ‘significant’ investment is needed for the project, and it will require multi-annual government supports in terms of funding, including the required level of engagement by state agencies and government departments.

Labour Party councillor Cathal Rasmussen welcomed the plans, saying: “I appreciate that a large amount of work needs to be undertaken by consulting engineers relating to studies, surveys and plans for us to be in a position to move this project forward. This is the first time I feel there is a process to help develop this and other projects in Cobh. 

"We are still a long way from the master plan and funding, which is key to help develop this land for housing and many other community activities."

Fine Gael councillor, Sinead Sheppard, added: “It is great to see the top table having an appetite for Cobh. It is great to see there is a plan in place and hopefully funds will be drawn down for this area. It is a very vast area in the Cobh MD that really needs to be looked at it and funding invested in. It would go a big way in regards to our issues with housing and sporting facilities.”

Read More

€300k needed to send Cork teen for op in US to help her continue to walk

More in this section

Technology Stock Contractor stole computers from company in Cork and sold them online
Mother and her 10 ducklings waddle into Cork garda station Mother and her 10 ducklings waddle into Cork garda station
Cork fishermen find what they believe to be failed Virgin rocket ship motor Cork fishermen find what they believe to be failed Virgin rocket ship motor
cork developmentcork county councilcobh
<p>The Cork High Hopes choir, whose members are made up of the homeless community and the volunteers who support them, recalled fond memories of meeting Christy Dignam face to face in recent years.</p>

Caitríona Twomey on Christy Dignam: 'We have lost a man of the people' 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more