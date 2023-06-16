Realignment of Cork road will 'vastly enhance the journey experience'

The realignment project on the N73 between Clogher Cross and Waterdyke has been completed.

Midway along the N73 between Mallow and Mitchelstown, 2.8km of road and cycle track were built, incorporating both online widening and offline construction of a new carriageway.

Works started on July 5 last year, with the road reopening to traffic on March 20, three months earlier than anticipated.

The Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins highlighted how parts of the route were “notorious” for causing traffic congestion as heavy goods vehicles would struggle to pass each other without significantly reducing speed.

“Now, the realignment carried out on the N73 between Clogher Cross and Waterdyke has addressed the challenges posed by the previous road configuration and will vastly enhance the journey experience for southwest-bound traffic heading towards the M8 motorway in Mitchelstown.

“The widening of the road and the creation of a new cycle track make it a significant safety initiative for all stakeholders," he continued.

Deputy chief executive of Cork County Council, James Fogarty, said the realignment project has resulted in “a modern road, complete with an active travel facility”.

“It will benefit all road users, whether they travel on foot, by car, bike, bus, or drive a heavy goods vehicle,” he added.