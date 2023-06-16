Man accused of cutting another man's throat with broken bottle on Grand Parade refused bail

A 29-year-old man accused of cutting a man’s throat with a broken bottle in broad day light on Grand Parade in Cork and leaving him with life-threatening injuries was refused bail.

Detective Garda Patrick Russell arrested Aaron Babbington of 25 Churchfield Avenue, Churchfield, Cork, and brought him to Cork District Court.

He charged the 29-year-old with assault causing harm to 32-year-old Jason Butler at Grand Parade on Thursday evening.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded him in custody until June 22, following an objection to bail by Sergeant Pat Lyons.

Det Garda Russell objected to bail on various grounds including the seriousness of the alleged offence.

“He is accused of assault causing harm. It is a serious offence which carries five years on conviction.

“The nature of the evidence (is another ground for the objection to bail). I believe there is strong evidence that on June 14 2023 at 7.38pm the injured party was in the company of the accused and his (Babbington’s) partner and that he was approached by the accused and stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle,” Det Garda Russell said.

The detective alleged that a number of witnesses observed what happened and identified him to gardaí who arrived a short time later and arrested Babbington close to the scene.

Det Garda Russell said there was excellent CCTV of the incident and that the accused man was clearly identifiable.

“He spends a lot of time in and around Cork city. There are strong concerns he would make approaches to witnesses if granted bail.

“This is a very serious incident where the injured party received life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition at Cork University Hospital.

“It happened in broad daylight in an area with a large number of pedestrians present including children.

“He has a serious alcohol addiction. I believe he is a danger to himself and other members of the public. I don’t believe he would keep any bail conditions of bail and he would not attend court if released on bail,” the detective said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said in the course of the bail application that the gardaí could apply for an order excluding Babbington from the city centre. Det Garda Russell said the accused would not adhere to such an order.

The accused is to appear again at Cork District Court on June 22.