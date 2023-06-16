Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 12:45

Man accused of cutting another man's throat with broken bottle on Grand Parade refused bail

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded him in custody until June 22.
Man accused of cutting another man's throat with broken bottle on Grand Parade refused bail

29-year-old Aaron Babbington accused of cutting a man’s throat with a broken bottle in broad day light on Grand Parade in Cork and leaving him with life-threatening injuries was refused bail. Pic Larry Cummins

Liam Heylin

A 29-year-old man accused of cutting a man’s throat with a broken bottle in broad day light on Grand Parade in Cork and leaving him with life-threatening injuries was refused bail.

Detective Garda Patrick Russell arrested Aaron Babbington of 25 Churchfield Avenue, Churchfield, Cork, and brought him to Cork District Court.

He charged the 29-year-old with assault causing harm to 32-year-old Jason Butler at Grand Parade on Thursday evening.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded him in custody until June 22, following an objection to bail by Sergeant Pat Lyons.

Det Garda Russell objected to bail on various grounds including the seriousness of the alleged offence.

“He is accused of assault causing harm. It is a serious offence which carries five years on conviction.

“The nature of the evidence (is another ground for the objection to bail). I believe there is strong evidence that on June 14 2023 at 7.38pm the injured party was in the company of the accused and his (Babbington’s) partner and that he was approached by the accused and stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle,” Det Garda Russell said.

The detective alleged that a number of witnesses observed what happened and identified him to gardaí who arrived a short time later and arrested Babbington close to the scene.

Det Garda Russell said there was excellent CCTV of the incident and that the accused man was clearly identifiable.

“He spends a lot of time in and around Cork city. There are strong concerns he would make approaches to witnesses if granted bail.

“This is a very serious incident where the injured party received life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition at Cork University Hospital.

“It happened in broad daylight in an area with a large number of pedestrians present including children.

“He has a serious alcohol addiction. I believe he is a danger to himself and other members of the public. I don’t believe he would keep any bail conditions of bail and he would not attend court if released on bail,” the detective said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said in the course of the bail application that the gardaí could apply for an order excluding Babbington from the city centre. Det Garda Russell said the accused would not adhere to such an order.

The accused is to appear again at Cork District Court on June 22.

More in this section

Man due before court in connection with Grand Parade assault Man due before court in connection with Grand Parade assault
Water is floating from a tap in the kitchen Water disruptions possible on Cork's southside early next week
Garda Stock Two men injured in separate incidents in Cork city centre
cork court
Emergency Services Stock

Man, 60s, has died after workplace incident in North Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more