'A way to preserve his memory': Harbour parishes pay tribute to Fr Con Cronin

THE Harbour parishes community will come together to celebrate the late Fr Con Cronin’s profound impact on their lives with the launch of a new album.

Children involved in the Passage West Youth Choir have collaborated to create an album dedicated to the memory of Fr Con and commemorating his unwavering friendship and his instrumental role in revitalising their connection with the church.

Fr Con Cronin, an esteemed figure in the Harbour parishes, left an indelible mark on the hearts of his congregation.

He passed away after he was struck by a bus which went out of control after the driver suffered a cardiac episode. Known for his kind and nurturing nature, he inspired and encouraged the local community, fostering an environment of respect and love for the church.

His dedication and compassionate spirit touched the lives of countless individuals, particularly the children he mentored through the Passage West Youth Choir. The album, curated by the children themselves, serves as a testament to Fr Con’s positive influence and includes timeless classics like ‘Let It Be’ to tracks such as ‘You Are the Reason’. One member of the choir said its members wanted to honour Fr Con in a meaningful way that reflected his joyous spirit and the love he instilled in their hearts.

“This album is our tribute to him, a way to preserve his memory and continue spreading the message of love and unity that he championed,” he said.

The choir’s musical director, Mary Foley, said: “Fr Con Cronin was a guiding light in our lives, a true friend, and a spiritual mentor.

“This album is our way of preserving his memory and sharing the positive influence he had on us all. Through music, we keep his spirit alive and continue the journey he started.”

The Passage West Youth Choir’s album will be available for purchase at all retail outlets in Passage West.

All proceeds from the album will go toward the work of the St Patricks Missionary Society (Kiltegan Fathers) in the Diocese of Minna in Nigeria.