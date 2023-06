A local charity has been making a difference in Cork with its random acts of kindness and involvement in funding a number of health and wellbeing initiatives at a number of local schools.

Heart Angel charity was set up in 2021 in memory of nine-year-old Béibhinn O’Connor from Carrigaline.

The vision and values of the charity are inspired by the way Béibhinn lived her life — with kindness, love, compassion and happiness.

The purpose of the charity is to promote acts of kindness, to embark on initiatives that promote well-being and community spirit, and to contribute towards a range of programmes to reach all members of the community and make a positive impact.

The Heart Angel charity has worked with local schools to help fund a number of health and wellbeing initiatives such as contributing towards the development of the sensory garden and the adoption of a canine companion dog, ‘Ken’ in Holy Well National School in Carrigaline, as well as providing climbing walls in a number of local schools in Ballygarvan, Carrigaline, and Shanbally to help encourage fun while keeping active.

Founder and Béibhinn’s mother, Irene O’Connor, said:

“It has been so important to our family since Béibhinn’s passing to keep her memory alive, and to see people sitting at the garden, and to have children climbing and having fun at school and playing in their school garden has meant the world to us.

“We are so proud that Béibhinn is still inspiring kindness and happiness and a sincere thank you for all the generosity and support given to the charity in the past two years.

“We are looking forward to funding more initiatives in the coming years.

“My husband Eoin and myself would like to thank the countless people who have helped us over the last two years, there are literally too many to mention.

“However, we have to say thank you to the trustees who tirelessly work behind the scenes all on a voluntary basis to ensure every single penny raised goes back to the community.

“Thank you Jane Manning, Grace Coleman, Louise Cummins, Deborah McGlinchey and of course to our beautiful darling girl B for inspiring us all.”