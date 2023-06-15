Cork man paid teenage girls to pose for explicit videos and images

A 27-year-old man from Ballinhassig paid girls aged from 14 to 16 to pose for child pornographic videos and images which they then sent to him by Snapchat from the UK.

And he got such material from a 12-year-old girl without making a payment to her.

Adam Palmer of Ballyhooleen, Ballinhassig, Cork, faces sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for possession of child pornography and using computer information technology for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Detective Garda Fintan Slater of the West Cork protective services unit testified about how these sexual offences came to light.

“In January 2020 a mother based in the UK became aware that her 14-year-old daughter – Juvenile A – in exchange for sending sexually explicit images of herself was sent payments by Paypal.

“The girl’s mother called the UK police who investigated the matter and confirmed that the Paypal account was in the name of Adam Palmer of Ballinhassig.

“Police linked with gardaí and an investigation was then launched,” Det. Garda Slater testified.

Gardaí from the protective services unit contact the accused and he made certain admissions.

It was established that the child abuse images were sent by Snapchat.

A total of 93 images and 90 video clips were found.

Of this material, 23 of the images and 80 of the videos were category 1 images – the most serious category – depicting children in sexual acts.

Searches on Palmer’s computer included one for “My Eyes Only” which detailed how pictures can be encrypted on a phone and retrieved only with a user password.

“The investigation unearthed seven possible victims.

“Two of them gave interviews to the police.

“Juvenile B is 15 years old and she stated that she told him she was 15 and that he offered her money through Paypal, that he complimented her on her appearance and arranged to meet her in a London hotel room.

“He said to her that the owners would think it strange for him to arrive with someone young.

“She sent him eight images and 31 videos. He paid her over £1,000.

“Juvenile C was 16. Adam Palmer asked her to confirm she was 16.

“He asked her for images of herself masturbating… She said he would be like a director… He would dictate everything I would do in the video.

“She sent him eight images and five videos. He paid her £245.

“The youngest victim was Juvenile D. She was 12. There was no evidence of payment. There were 16 images and three videos of sexually explicit material,” Det. Garda Slater said.

The detective said the accused said at interview that he believed that if matters were consensual and confined to online activity it would not be an offence.

He also denied knowing they were as young as they were.

However, his lack of knowledge in this regard was not accepted by the prosecution in light of interviews with the girls.

Adam Palmer made a series of payments to girls aged 14 to 16 of sums of between £10 and £150 and totalling £2,779.

He was committing these offences when aged 24 turning 25. He is now 27.

Defence senior counsel Jane Hyland said a 20-session course of psychotherapy was recommended for the accused.

She said his signed pleas of guilty had spared the victims the trauma of ever having to give evidence.

“He is extremely remorseful in relation to his conduct.

“He has done extensive work with the probation service on understanding the nature of his offending.

“He presents as a sensitive and respectable young man.

“He withdrew from college. He was working anti-social hours. His opportunity to interact with his peers was curtailed.

“He split up with his girlfriend. He was chatting to peer-aged women online.

“Unfortunately, some of them turned out to be under age and he began to exchange videos and images.

“He never had any intention to meet up with any of these girls… Courts can be sure that he does not represent a risk to anyone in the future,” Ms Hyland said.

Judge Colin Daly put sentencing back until the February 2024 sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court for Adam Palmer to take the psychotherapeutic treatment that was recommended for him.