Pictures: Carrigaline school’s bake sale raises €500 for Irish Red Cross

“This was the first bit of camogie silverware the school has ever won. The school was only established six years ago. We had our first Leaving Cert class last year. The U16.5 camogie team beat Carrigaline Community School in the final in the Carrigaline GAA grounds after a local derby. This was a great achievement. They are a very talented team. Cara Bowen from Ballygarvan is the captain of the team.” “They are leading the way in the school,” said the proud camogie coach. “There are 28 players on the panel. They are from local clubs such as Tracton, Ballygarvan and Carrigaline. They range from first to fourth year students. It is important to promote academic, sports and extracurricular activities in the school.