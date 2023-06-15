Cork hospital records second highest number of patients on trolleys 

Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 11:37

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has recorded the second-highest number of patients waiting on trolleys in the emergency department (ED) this morning.

Echo reporter

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has recorded the second-highest number of patients waiting on trolleys in the emergency department (ED) this morning.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) Trolley Watch figures, there were 39 patients waiting on trolleys at the hospital’s ED this morning and a further six patients waiting on trolleys in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) recorded the highest number of patients on trolleys in the country this morning with 23 patients awaiting a bed in the ED and a further 41 patients on trolleys elsewhere in the hospital.

Elsewhere in Cork, there were nine patients waiting on trolleys in the ED at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) and eight patients waiting on trolleys in wards at Bantry General Hospital (BGH).

Nationally, 436 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning. 

Of those, 331 patients were waiting in the emergency department, while 105 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

cork health
